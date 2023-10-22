Kajol FALLS At Durga Puja Pandal; Rhea Chakraborty Makes It OFFICIAL With Nikhil Kamath?

Durga Puja festivities have kickstarted in full swing and Bollywood is all set for the celebrations. Durga Puja has now become a global event following its inclusion in Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2021. The fervor and excitement can even be seen among celebrities as they are thronging to the Puja pandals to take part in the festivities. Bollywood actress Kajol is no exception. Every year, she celebrates the beautiful festival with her friends and family.

Manushi Chhillar, crowned Miss World in 2017 and known for her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, was dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath since 2021. But, looks like the duo has now broken off and Kamath has found love in Rhea Chakraborty. Rumour mills are abuzz that the duo is seeing each other.

Even though Aamir Khan’s son Junaid has till now stayed away from the limelight, he recently caught everyone’s attention when his photo from a shoot went viral on social media. Earlier this week, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Junaid from one of his recent photoshoots leaving the internet in a frenzy. As Junaid is stepping into the world of glitz and glam ahead of his debut, Aamir’s Khan recent interview about nepotism has surfaced on social media.

After the record-breaking success of his last two films Pathaan and Jawaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon grace the big screen again this year with his film Dunki. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has had an illustrious career and has been a part of many films across different languages. He is known for his action-packed roles and enjoys a massive fan following among the audience. People celebrate his films and flock to theatres to watch him. People love him for his charismatic role. Rajinikanth’s name is once again in the news because this lookalike of the superstar has been spotted and has been garnering all the attention on social media.

