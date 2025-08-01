Kajol Pens Heartfelt Messages For SRK, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji After ‘Big’ National Award Wins | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 01, 2025, 23:16 IST

Kajol congratulated SRK, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji after their big National Award wins, calling Rani’s performance “pure fire and heart.”

Kajol is brimming with pride as her closest friends in the film industry Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and cousin Rani Mukerji bagged major honours at the 71st National Film Awards. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress penned heartfelt congratulatory messages for the trio, celebrating their individual victories with warmth and love.

For Karan Johar, whose directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re, Kajol wrote, “Wholesome entertainment has your name written all over it! Congratulations.”

She then acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan’s big win in the Best Actor category for Jawan, which marked the superstar’s first-ever National Film Award. Her message to him was simple yet meaningful: “Congratulations on your big win.”

And for her cousin Rani Mukerji, who took home the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kajol gushed, “Your performance was pure fire and heart. Congratulations on the win.”

The trio, Shah Rukh, Karan and Rani, rose to prominence together in the late ’90s, cementing their iconic status with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred SRK as Rahul, Kajol as Anjali, and Rani as Tina, and has since become a defining film in Bollywood’s romantic genre. Their off-screen bond has only grown stronger over the years, with each of them consistently supporting the other’s professional journeys.

The 71st National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, celebrating the best of Indian cinema from the year 2023. Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was celebrated for its vibrant storytelling and choreography.

