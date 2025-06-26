Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ জুন ২০২৫ | ১২ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Kajol Shares Heartfelt Moments With Mom Tanuja And Mother-In-Law Veena Devgn At Maa Premiere | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৬, ২০২৫ ১০:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
Kajol Shares Heartfelt Moments With Mom Tanuja And Mother-In-Law Veena Devgn At Maa Premiere | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kajol shared heartfelt moments on Instagram with her mother Tanuja and mother-in-law Veena Devgan.

Kajol's upcoming movie, Maa, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27.

Kajol’s upcoming movie, Maa, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27.

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her film, “Maa,” took to social media to share a heartfelt glimpse from a special evening spent in the company of both her mother, Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a couple of her photos from a recent event for her upcoming film and captioned it, “Wrapped in love, laughter, and maa ki blessings……both on screen and off. What a night! #MaaTheFilm #onedaytogo.” In the first image, Kajol is seen smiling as she poses next to her mother, Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgn. A candid shot that follows captures the actress lovingly hugging her mother as they pose together. In the subsequent pictures, Kajol is seen posing with her husband and actor Ajay Devgan, son Yug, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Renuka Shahane, and other family members. Kajol looked radiant in a white and gold saree, which she paired with statement earrings.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IANS, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress shared that working on the horror film was emotionally draining, as each scene demanded intense, sustained tension and high-strung emotions throughout.

“It took a lot from me because of the fact that it’s a horror film. I didn’t realise that when I would be doing a horror film, there would be such a pitch to the entire film because I am not a horror watcher. So, I didn’t realise that there was this certain pitch to every horror film that’s there. That there’s an emotional pitch and especially when it’s so tight, you know, there’s so much happening.”

Kajol added, “And yes, it was very, very draining as an actor also. Very emotionally draining as an actor to constantly keep that pitch 24×7 all the time in every shot.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, “Maa” is a mythological horror drama featuring Kajol in the lead role. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Shreyanka Mazumdar

    First Published:
Kajol Shares Heartfelt Moments With Mom Tanuja And Mother-In-Law Veena Devgn At Maa Premiere | Bollywood News
