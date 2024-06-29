Kalki 2898 AD Actors Prabhas and Kamal Haasan Paid Rs 100 CRORE Each? Know Amitabh, Deepika’s Fees

Kalki 2898 AD Cast Fees Revealed: Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone has created history at the box office by becoming the third biggest Indian opener globally. The film grossed over Rs 191.5 crore on its opening day. As the film continues to dominate the box office, a new report about its budget and the cast’s fees has emerged.

A source informed Times Now/Zoom that Kalki 2898 AD was made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. “The entire project took Rs 600 crores to complete. Out of this, a major fraction went into star remuneration. Both Prabhas and Kamal were paid Rs 100 crores each. This may seem a little impractical for Kamal Haasan as he has just ten minutes playing-time in the film. But he has a lot more playing time in the sequel,” the source claimed.

When asked about the fees of other actors, the source said, “While Kamal Haasan and Prabhas have been paid 100 each, Mr Bachchan has surprisingly been paid around Rs 35-40 crores. Considering he has always been a much bigger star than Kamal Haasan, this pay disparity makes no sense. Deepika has been paid approximately around 20 crores while Disha Patani, for her minuscule role, 12 crores.”

The source also revealed that approximately 25 percent of the sequel has already been shot. During a special press meet in Chennai, Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming Indian 2, spoke about his limited screen time in the Nag Ashwin’s directorial.

“In Kalki, I have played a small role that makes an appearance for a few minutes only,” Kamal was quoted as saying by Indian Express.com. “My real part in the film has only begun and I will have more to do in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished.”

The actor continued, “We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilizations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and has executed it with a lot of patience by bringing everyone together.”