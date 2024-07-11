Kamal Haasan Receives ‘Carriers Of Love’ From Thug Life Co-Star Joju George

After the phenomenal run of Kalki 2898 AD at the box office, Kamal Haasan is now geared up for the release of Indian 2. Set to hit the theatres on July 12, his upcoming flick has got fans all excited. Keeping the buzz intact, the actor is on a promotional spree for the much-awaited film. Amid the hectic schedules, he caught up with Malayalam actor Joju George for a conversation. For the meeting, he was joined by his Indian 2 co-star Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram.

Giving a peek into his meeting, Kamal Haasan dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram. The first frame captured the Kalki 2898 AD actor pointing towards the boxes of delectable meals he received from Joju George. The next slide showcased both the stars indulging in a conversation. One of the pictures also showed Kamal Haasan posing with Joju George, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Chidambaram. In his caption, he wrote, “Carriers of love from Joju George.”

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is geared up to share screen space with Joju George in Thug Life, helmed by Maverick director Mani Ratnam. Besides the two, the cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others.

Earlier, it was reported that George met with an accident while performing a stunt for the film. The particular scene required him to jump from a helicopter alongside Kamal and Nassar. However, he ended up fracturing his foot. Despite the injury, he returned to the shoot and completed the shooting schedule. Apart from Thug Life, the actor has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in Karthik Subbaraj’s next project with superstar Suriya.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, the Vikram actor was recently spotted in Hyderabad promoting his upcoming vigilante justice film Indian 2. For the promotional event, he was accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth. Fans were completely swooned by his charm and swag at the event as he stepped out in a beige shirt with brown trousers and a matching cap.

Indian 2 marks the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. The upcoming sequel will see the iconic character Senapathay returning to the big screen. The film is directed by S. Shankar.