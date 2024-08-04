Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Stream On Netflix Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release, Release Date Out

Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 hit Indian, Indian 2, was released in theaters last month but didn’t make much of an impact. The film’s OTT release date on Netflix is now set, and it will be available for streaming in multiple languages starting August 9.

Announcing that Indian 2 will be streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam from August 9, the platform’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted, “Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.” (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

The film is set to release on the platform less than a month after its theatrical debut on July 12. The sequel to the hit movie initially received a tepid response from both audiences and critics, prompting the filmmakers to trim 20 minutes from its runtime. The edited version now runs for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Kamal Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the film featured actors Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The story centered around Kamal Haasan’s return from abroad to assist Chitra Aravindhan and his team, who were exposing corrupt politicians in the country through online videos. After the film’s release and considering the audience reviews, it’s clear that the movie failed to meet viewers’ expectations.

Indian 2 ended with the trailer of its sequel, Indian 3, buzzing the viewers with the expectations for its sequel. Even though the film has received mixed reviews, one verdict is quite constant–Indian 2 is not as good as its predecessor.