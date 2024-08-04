রবিবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Stream On Netflix Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release, Release Date Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৪, ২০২৪ ৮:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Stream On Netflix Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release, Release Date Out

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Indian 2 released in July. (Photo Credits: X)

Indian 2 released in July. (Photo Credits: X)

Kamal Haasan’s film’s OTT release date on Netflix is now set, and it will be available for streaming in multiple languages.

Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 hit Indian, Indian 2, was released in theaters last month but didn’t make much of an impact. The film’s OTT release date on Netflix is now set, and it will be available for streaming in multiple languages starting August 9.

Announcing that Indian 2 will be streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam from August 9, the platform’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted, “Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.” (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

The film is set to release on the platform less than a month after its theatrical debut on July 12. The sequel to the hit movie initially received a tepid response from both audiences and critics, prompting the filmmakers to trim 20 minutes from its runtime. The edited version now runs for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Kamal Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the film featured actors Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The story centered around Kamal Haasan’s return from abroad to assist Chitra Aravindhan and his team, who were exposing corrupt politicians in the country through online videos. After the film’s release and considering the audience reviews, it’s clear that the movie failed to meet viewers’ expectations.

Indian 2 ended with the trailer of its sequel, Indian 3, buzzing the viewers with the expectations for its sequel. Even though the film has received mixed reviews, one verdict is quite constant–Indian 2 is not as good as its predecessor.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving …Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News
Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Stream On Netflix Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release, Release Date Out
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Stream On Netflix Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release, Release Date Out
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
উত্তপ্ত সারা দেশ, সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৩০
উত্তপ্ত সারা দেশ, সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৩০
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ড. ইউনূসের ৬৬৬ কোটি টাকা কর পরিশোধ করতে হবে: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad
ড. ইউনূসের ৬৬৬ কোটি টাকা কর পরিশোধ করতে হবে: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
WhatsApp-এর নয়া ফিচার, এবার চলতি ভিডিও কলে সহজেই করতে পারবেন জয়েন

WhatsApp-এর নয়া ফিচার, এবার চলতি ভিডিও কলে সহজেই করতে পারবেন জয়েন

 Lupita Nyong’o Dances To Bollywood Song At Pakistani Wedding; Aditya Narayan Quits Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Lupita Nyong’o Dances To Bollywood Song At Pakistani Wedding; Aditya Narayan Quits Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

 মঙ্গলবার থে‌কে পুঁজিবাজা‌রে লেন‌দেন শুরু ১০টায়

মঙ্গলবার থে‌কে পুঁজিবাজা‌রে লেন‌দেন শুরু ১০টায়

 ICC U19 World Cup: Young pacer Ravi wreaks havoc as India oust defending champions Bangladesh to enter semis | Cricket News

ICC U19 World Cup: Young pacer Ravi wreaks havoc as India oust defending champions Bangladesh to enter semis | Cricket News

 World Cup: Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Glenn Maxwell vs South Africa | Cricket News

World Cup: Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Glenn Maxwell vs South Africa | Cricket News

 কূটনৈতিক পাসপোর্ট বা‌তিল ক‌রে‌ছেন সাবের হোসেন চৌধুরী

কূটনৈতিক পাসপোর্ট বা‌তিল ক‌রে‌ছেন সাবের হোসেন চৌধুরী

 When Rekha Gifted A Saree To Sushant Divgikr

When Rekha Gifted A Saree To Sushant Divgikr

 Samsung-এর সব থেকে জনপ্রিয় ফোনে সাড়ে চার হাজার টাকা ছাড়! দারুন সুযোগ

Samsung-এর সব থেকে জনপ্রিয় ফোনে সাড়ে চার হাজার টাকা ছাড়! দারুন সুযোগ

 পরৈকোড়া ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান আশরাফের মৃত্যুতে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর শোক

পরৈকোড়া ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান আশরাফের মৃত্যুতে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর শোক

 তাইওয়ানে চীনবিরোধী নেতা লাই চিং প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচিত

তাইওয়ানে চীনবিরোধী নেতা লাই চিং প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচিত