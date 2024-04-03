Kangana Ranaut Addresses BJP Workers in Mandi for 1st Time: ‘Main Apna Sab Chhodh Kar…’ | Watch

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday said that her only intent behind joining politics was to “serve the country and its people”. Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS clip from her first address during BJP workers’ meeting at Shivabadar.

In the video, Kangana, who was accompanied by former Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj and in-charge of Mandi parliamentary constituency Govind Thakur, praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023 which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to enable their greater participation as public representatives.

“It is due to the historic decision of this government to pass the women’s reservation bill that your daughter from a small village like Mandi has been given this platform,” Kangana told the crowd.

Kangana further said that she has given up everything else in order to serve the people of Mandi. “Main yahan aayi hu… main apna sab chhodh kar issi bhaav se aayi hu ki mujhe logon ki seva karni hai,” Kangana said in the video.

Kangana also said that Congress is “panicking” due to BJP’s decision to field new candidates. “It is time to give chances to new faces instead of people from traditional political families,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The actress was apparently making an indirect attack at Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting MP from Mandi.

Kangana is set to fight the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on the BJP’s ticket. A few weeks ago, the Saffron Party released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls fielding Kangana, who is a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from her birthplace. The actress was born in Bhambla near Manali, which is in the Mandi district.