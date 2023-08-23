Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Karan Johar Supports Emergency; CBFC Grants U/A Certificate To SRK’s Jawan

Kangana Ranaut said she is ‘very scared’ after Karan Johar extended his support to Emergency. Earlier in the day, Karan offered an olive branch towards Kangana after years of feud and admitted that he is excited for Kangana’s upcoming film Emergency. While the statement has now gone viral, the actress took to X and admitted that she is scared that she will be targetted with a smear campaign. Kangana Ranaut, who will be starring and directing the political-themed film, claimed that a smear campaign was orchestrated when Manikarnika had released.

Jawan is all set to release and fans cannot wait to see Shah Rukh Khan ruling the theatres with his on-screen energy along with Nayanthara on September 7. Ahead of the same, the film has been given a U/A certificate by CBFC Central Board of Film Certification indicating that the film is a family-friendly watch and can be seen by all age groups. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has sparked a controversy after his comments on Rajinikanth were misconstrued by the latter’s fans. At a recent promotional event of his upcoming film Kushi, Vijay defended “superstars” like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi when they get judged for delivering a flop. At the event, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor shared that a few flops cannot shake the stardom of superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. “Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajini sir can have 6 flops back to back and come and do a film like ‘Jailer’ which does 500 crores. We just have to shut up and watch,” Vijay said at the event.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of Jailer, on Monday said that it was his habit to touch the feet of a ‘sanyasi’ or ‘yogi’, irrespective of the age of that person. The actor’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s query over the controversy surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut back in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 has come a long way in showbiz. Already four films old, she is now keen on proving her acting prowess in the much awaited Dream Girl where she shares the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Amid all this, the actress’ personal life often garners attention, and especially her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur often hits headlines. Recently, the actress reacted to the same.

