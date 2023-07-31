সোমবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kangana Ranaut Reviews Oppenheimer; Says ‘Bhagavad Gita, Vishnu References’ Are Her ‘Favourite’ Scenes

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩১, ২০২৩ ৫:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2 5


Kangana Ranaut reviewed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Kangana Ranaut reviewed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Kangana Ranaut, who had once spoken against Hollywood films, has watched and reviewed Oppenheimer.

Back in 2021, Kangana Ranaut had spoken of the importance of discouraging Hollywood movies and encouraging Indian stories from diverse languages. During her visit to the national capital to promote her movie Thalaivii, a biopic on late J Jayalalithaa, she had spoken of the the importance of prioritising “our people and our industry” to “make an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi,” the actress had said during a press conference.

According to the actor, Hollywood’s global monopoly has had a negative impact on film industries like French, Italian, German, and others.

Kangana had said that in India, people tend to prefer watching dubbed versions of Hollywood movies like “Lion King” or “Jungle Book” but are hesitant to give dubbed versions of regional films, like Malayalam, a chance. “This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said.

Cut to 2023, the actress watched Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and dubbed it his best work so far. Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she loved the part where the film refers to Bhagavat Gita. “Christopher Nolan’s best work so far … Most important film of our time…

I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end … it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about Physics and politics … For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful!!” she wrote. In the video, she said, “My favourite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu – when e channelises his inner Vishnu.”

Kangana will be next seen in her directorial, Emergency.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

