Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow?; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr To Kerala CM Relief Fund

If reports are to be believed, Kangana Ranaut is putting her Mumbai home for sale. For the unversed, Kangana has a home in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. The property also houses her production house’s office, Manikarnika Films. While Kangana is spending most of her time in New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, owing to her political career, rumours have emerged that Kangana is selling her Bandra bungalow for Rs 40 Cr. However, News18 couldn’t verify the claims at the time of publishing.

After Allu Arjun’s generous donation of Rs. 25 lakh to support the Wayanad landslide victims, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have also lent their support. The father-son duo has contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala CM relief fund.

Rapper Naezy, known for his honest and calm demeanor, emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 3 after surviving 42 days in the house. The show concluded on Sunday with Sana Makbul taking home the winner’s trophy. Shortly after the grand finale, Naezy sat down with DNA India for an interview, where he criticised Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey’s disrespectful demeanor towards women.

Dalljiet Kaur has filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. As reported by Times Now, the television actress filed the complaint on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. The FIR has been filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This means that Dilljiet has accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Bollywood’s star kids Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday celebrated their special bond with a lovely lunch date in town. The two actresses, who have been thick friends for a while now, were spotted enjoying each other’s company at a plush restaurant in town.

