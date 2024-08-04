রবিবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২১শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow?; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr To Kerala CM Relief Fund

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৪, ২০২৪ ১০:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow?; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr To Kerala CM Relief Fund

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Kangana Ranaut is reportedly selling her Mumbai apartment. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi extend support to Wayanad landslide victims.

Kangana Ranaut is reportedly selling her Mumbai apartment. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi extend support to Wayanad landslide victims.

Kangana Ranaut is reportedly selling her Rs 40 Cr bungalow in Mumbai. After Allu Arjun’s generous donation of Rs. 25 lakh to support the Wayanad landslide victims, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have also lent their support.

If reports are to be believed, Kangana Ranaut is putting her Mumbai home for sale. For the unversed, Kangana has a home in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. The property also houses her production house’s office, Manikarnika Films. While Kangana is spending most of her time in New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, owing to her political career, rumours have emerged that Kangana is selling her Bandra bungalow for Rs 40 Cr. However, News18 couldn’t verify the claims at the time of publishing.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow, Which Faced Demolition, for Rs 40 Crore?

After Allu Arjun’s generous donation of Rs. 25 lakh to support the Wayanad landslide victims, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have also lent their support. The father-son duo has contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala CM relief fund.

For More: After Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr to Kerala CM Relief Fund Amid Wayanad Crisis

Rapper Naezy, known for his honest and calm demeanor, emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 3 after surviving 42 days in the house. The show concluded on Sunday with Sana Makbul taking home the winner’s trophy. Shortly after the grand finale, Naezy sat down with DNA India for an interview, where he criticised Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey’s disrespectful demeanor towards women.

For More: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Naezy Slams Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey For Misbehaving With Women: ‘Unko Samajhna Chahiye’

Dalljiet Kaur has filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. As reported by Times Now, the television actress filed the complaint on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. The FIR has been filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This means that Dilljiet has accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

For More: Dalljiet Kaur Thanks Mumbai Police After Filing FIR Against Nikhil Patel: ‘For Letting A Woman Know…’

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Bollywood’s star kids Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday celebrated their special bond with a lovely lunch date in town. The two actresses, who have been thick friends for a while now, were spotted enjoying each other’s company at a plush restaurant in town.

For More: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Celebrate Friendship Day With A Lunch Date In Town; Watch

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Amit Rohidas banned for one match, to miss hockey semifinals against Germany at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Amit Rohidas banned for one match, to miss hockey semifinals against Germany at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow?; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr To Kerala CM Relief Fund
Kangana Ranaut Selling Her Mumbai Bungalow?; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Cr To Kerala CM Relief Fund
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News
Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
অরাজকতা প্রতিহত করতে দেশবাসীর প্রতি আহ্বান নানকের
অরাজকতা প্রতিহত করতে দেশবাসীর প্রতি আহ্বান নানকের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ওটস অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ একটি খাবার, বিশেষত ডায়বেটিসের রোগীদের জন্য মারাত্মক ৷ Oats is the maximum good choice for to have for the diabetic patient.ডায়বেটিসের রামবাণ ওটসের রুটি, ডায়বেটিসে যাঁরা ভুগছেন তাঁদের রুটি খেতে হয়, তবে আটার রুটি খেলে ডায়বেটিসের জন্য বিশেষ ভাবে কার্যকর হতে পারে, ওটসের রুটি খেয়ে যদি থাকেন সেক্ষেত্রে শরীর বেশ ভাল থাকে, ওটসের রুটি শরীরকে ভাল রাখে ৷ – News18 Bangla

ওটস অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ একটি খাবার, বিশেষত ডায়বেটিসের রোগীদের জন্য মারাত্মক ৷ Oats is the maximum good choice for to have for the diabetic patient.ডায়বেটিসের রামবাণ ওটসের রুটি, ডায়বেটিসে যাঁরা ভুগছেন তাঁদের রুটি খেতে হয়, তবে আটার রুটি খেলে ডায়বেটিসের জন্য বিশেষ ভাবে কার্যকর হতে পারে, ওটসের রুটি খেয়ে যদি থাকেন সেক্ষেত্রে শরীর বেশ ভাল থাকে, ওটসের রুটি শরীরকে ভাল রাখে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 রাখির দিন সেজে উঠুন টুইনিং আউটফিটে, ভাই-বোনের মিল দেখে অবাক হবে পড়শিরাও!

রাখির দিন সেজে উঠুন টুইনিং আউটফিটে, ভাই-বোনের মিল দেখে অবাক হবে পড়শিরাও!

 App For Covid: জোরে জোরে সংখ্যা গুনতে থাকুন, আপনার কোভিড উপসর্গের কথা জানিয়ে দেবে অ্যাপ

App For Covid: জোরে জোরে সংখ্যা গুনতে থাকুন, আপনার কোভিড উপসর্গের কথা জানিয়ে দেবে অ্যাপ

 Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan win tournaments on the same day | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan win tournaments on the same day | Tennis News

 আমরা কখনোই অগ্নিসন্ত্রাস করিনি: মির্জা ফখরুল

আমরা কখনোই অগ্নিসন্ত্রাস করিনি: মির্জা ফখরুল

 Rajasthan Minister Junks Reports of MLAs’ Plaints Against Him to Ajay Maken

Rajasthan Minister Junks Reports of MLAs’ Plaints Against Him to Ajay Maken

 বীচ হ্যাচারির পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

বীচ হ্যাচারির পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 ময়মনসিংহে বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীর পিএস পরিচয়ে প্রতারণার অভিযোগে যুবক গ্রেফতার

ময়মনসিংহে বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীর পিএস পরিচয়ে প্রতারণার অভিযোগে যুবক গ্রেফতার

 পতেঙ্গা সৈকত বেসরকারি খাতে দেওয়া ঠেকাতে আদালতে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা

পতেঙ্গা সৈকত বেসরকারি খাতে দেওয়া ঠেকাতে আদালতে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা

 মুক্তাগাছার বড়গ্রাম ইউনিয়নে আ.লীগের সেই বিদ্রোহী প্রার্থী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা চেয়ারম্যান নির্বাচিত

মুক্তাগাছার বড়গ্রাম ইউনিয়নে আ.লীগের সেই বিদ্রোহী প্রার্থী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা চেয়ারম্যান নির্বাচিত