শনিবার , ২৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৪ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig At ‘Nepo Gang’ On Day of Karan Johar’s RRKPK Release: ‘Koi Pata Karo…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৯, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kangana ranaut karan johar


Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 08:21 IST

Kangana Ranaut Asks ‘Nepo Gang Kaha Busy’ As Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Ran Kii Prem Kahani Releases

Kangana Ranaut Asks ‘Nepo Gang Kaha Busy’ As Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Ran Kii Prem Kahani Releases

Kangana Ranaut indirectly took a dig at Karan Johar as his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani releases.

Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Instagram stories to pen a cryptic note that took a dig at Karan Johar. She shared the post, when Karan’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released in the theatres. While she didn’t take any names, netizens were convince that it was towards the same.

Her note read, ‘Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harrass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai?’

kangana karan
Kangana Ranaut Instagram stories.

Time and again, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have taken several digs on each other.

Earlier this month, the Manikarnika actress attacked “a farzi husband-wife jodi” who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now… He must focus on his wife and daughter… This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao,” Kangana added in another story.

While Kangana Ranaut refrained from taking any names, netizens were convinced that the Manikarnika actress was seemingly taking a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

