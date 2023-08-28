Kanika Mann On Her Character In Rakshak-India’s Braves: ‘I Feel The Rawness Of The Film’

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free streaming service, recently released its first patriotic movie, Rakshak: India’s Braves: Chapter 1, the first instalment of a three-part movie series. The film has garnered abundant acclaim and admiration from viewers across India. Rakshak – Indian’s Braves weaves a story of bravery and sacrifice, followed by Lieutenant Triveni Singh bravely preventing a terror attack at the Jammu Tawi railway station and saving the lives of innocent people. Featuring Varun Mitra as the lead, the film also features Kanika Mann, essaying the character of Mala, who was slated to get married to Lt. Triveni Singh.

Expressing her emotions on reading a script of historical importance and significance, Kanika stated, “It’s truly remarkable because this story isn’t a work of fiction; it’s rooted in the extraordinary efforts of our real-life heroes. As an actor, there’s always a desire to portray real-life characters on screen. So, when I was presented with this script, I felt a deep sense of gratitude. It shows the real-life story of Lt. Triveni Singh, a courageous army officer who selflessly saved numerous innocent individuals. I played ‘Mala’ who is Triveni’s love interest and got a chance to display all the ups and downs a military family deals with.

Furthermore, Kanika outlined the epoch-making elements of the patriotic film that would pique every viewer’s interest. “I feel the rawness of the film, the characters, the emotions shown, and of course, the incident which took place in 2004, will keep the people hooked to the screens. I feel like us, so many people didn’t know about this incident, and it needs to be known,” she concluded.

Unfold the heroic journey of Lt. Triveni Singh in Rakshak- India’s Braves, streaming live on Amazon miniTV, for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.