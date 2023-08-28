সোমবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kanika Mann On Her Character In Rakshak-India’s Braves: ‘I Feel The Rawness Of The Film’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
kanika mann rakshak


Kanika Mann plays a pivotal character in Rakshak-India's Braves Chapter 1.

Kanika Mann plays a pivotal character in Rakshak-India’s Braves Chapter 1.

Kanika Mann got candid about her character in the upcoming film Rakshak: India’s Braves: Chapter 1.

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free streaming service, recently released its first patriotic movie, Rakshak: India’s Braves: Chapter 1, the first instalment of a three-part movie series. The film has garnered abundant acclaim and admiration from viewers across India. Rakshak – Indian’s Braves weaves a story of bravery and sacrifice, followed by Lieutenant Triveni Singh bravely preventing a terror attack at the Jammu Tawi railway station and saving the lives of innocent people. Featuring Varun Mitra as the lead, the film also features Kanika Mann, essaying the character of Mala, who was slated to get married to Lt. Triveni Singh.

Expressing her emotions on reading a script of historical importance and significance, Kanika stated, “It’s truly remarkable because this story isn’t a work of fiction; it’s rooted in the extraordinary efforts of our real-life heroes. As an actor, there’s always a desire to portray real-life characters on screen. So, when I was presented with this script, I felt a deep sense of gratitude. It shows the real-life story of Lt. Triveni Singh, a courageous army officer who selflessly saved numerous innocent individuals. I played ‘Mala’ who is Triveni’s love interest and got a chance to display all the ups and downs a military family deals with.

Furthermore, Kanika outlined the epoch-making elements of the patriotic film that would pique every viewer’s interest. “I feel the rawness of the film, the characters, the emotions shown, and of course, the incident which took place in 2004, will keep the people hooked to the screens. I feel like us, so many people didn’t know about this incident, and it needs to be known,” she concluded.

Unfold the heroic journey of Lt. Triveni Singh in Rakshak- India’s Braves, streaming live on Amazon miniTV, for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230828 WA0008
মেলান্দহে ছাত্রলীগের আলোচনা সভা ও লিফলেট বিতরন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm STUDENT
পুনঃমূল্যায়নে ফল পাল্টাল ১০৮০ পরীক্ষার্থীর
বাংলাদেশ
1693227661 photo
I know exactly how it feels: Rohit Sharma recalls 2011 World Cup snub | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Google Top searched question
Google Search: অবাক করা! গুগলে সবচেয়ে বেশি কোন প্রশ্নগুলির উত্তর খোঁজা হয় জানেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
taimur jeh kareena

Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics of Her ‘Easter Bunnies’ Taimur, Jeh, Asks Fans to ‘Keep the Treasure Hunt On’

 untitled design 2021 12 26t164214.656

India’s Laughter Champion Announced, Fans Ask ‘Is The Kapil Sharma Show Ending?’

আইপিএলের মেগা নিলাম এবার দেখতে পাওয়া যাবে একদমই বিনামূল্যে ৷ IPL Mega Auction 2022 cab be seen through these apps. – News18 Bangla

 wm indianbeanspulseslentils 655511

প্রতিদিনের ডায়েটে যে কারণে ডাল অবশ্যই রাখবেন

 wrap 6

Actor Armaan Kohli Under Arrest in Drugs Case; Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas ‘Pretty Talkative’

 received 404072774473984

ভোলায় আমার এমপি ডটকম’র প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 korigram6

কুড়িগ্রামে মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে হত্যার দায়ে ৬ জেএমবি সদস্যের মৃত্যুদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 download 20

কমলগঞ্জে বিয়ের ৬ দিনের মাথায় গলায় ফাঁস   

 IMG 20230527 WA0015

টাঙ্গাইলে মাছ ব্যবসায়ী হত্যাকান্ডে তিনজন গ্রেপ্তার

 fortune show1

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে ফরচুন সুজ – Corporate Sangbad