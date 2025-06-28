Kannappa: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Vishnu Manchu, Says He’ll Buy Ticket To Watch Him, Not Prabhas | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: June 28, 2025, 20:51 IST

Ram Gopal Varma praised Vishnu Manchu’s performance in Kannappa, saying it left him “speechless” and promising to buy a ticket just to watch him.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his anti-establishment views, has shared a rare emotional note praising Vishnu Manchu’s powerful performance in Kannappa.

The buzz surrounding Kannappa shows no signs of slowing down. The recently released Telugu mythological drama, which hit theatres on June 27, has not only earned impressive opening numbers—grossing ₹11 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day one—but also sparked conversations thanks to its dazzling star cameos by Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and more.

Adding to the excitement, actor-producer Vishnu Manchu—who also plays the central role of Thinnadu—shared a heartwarming and unexpected message he received from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Known for his often contrarian takes and skepticism toward religious themes in cinema, RGV surprised many with his reaction to Kannappa.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu Manchu posted a screenshot of Ram Gopal Varma’s message. In it, the filmmaker candidly admitted, “I am not a believer in Gods or devotees. So, I normally wouldn’t watch films dealing with such themes.” However, he added that Kannappa had defied his expectations entirely.

In a glowing compliment to Vishnu’s performance, RGV wrote, “As Thinnadu, you didn’t just act but you embodied a temple of faith like a high priest wielding a ferocity that left me speechless.”

Even though fans are flocking to see Prabhas in his fiery cameo as Rudra, Varma made it clear that his motivation to watch the film wasn’t based on star power. “All in all people might be coming into the theater for Prabhas, but now I am going to buy a ticket in the theater to see you,” he wrote, signing off with admiration and support.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, continues to ride high on word of mouth and fan anticipation. While celebrity cameos might have drawn audiences in, it’s the performances—especially Vishnu’s—and the spiritual storytelling that appear to be leaving a lasting impression.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: