Kapil Sharma Postponed US Tour For IC 814; Amitabh Bachchan Says He’s ‘Hardly Recognised’ In Public

Rajiv Thakur, otherwise seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows, recently impressed everyone with his negative role in the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series. However, Thakur faced scheduling conflicts when he decided to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s show. But it was Kapil Sharma who came to his rescue.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a massive superstar with fans in every generation. Thus, when he said that people hardly look at him in public, he left his fans surprised. This old interaction has resurfaced on the microblogging site, Reddit and has gone viral in no time.

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar posted a video on Instagram hinting at a film announcement on his 57th birthday. He wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way. The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned (sic)!” Reports suggest that Akshay is working with filmmaker Priyadarshan on a horror-comedy, and this is what will be announced on September 9. The two are reuniting 14 years after their last film, Khatta Meetha.

Bengaluru Police charge sheet has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him over messages. “You are hot. Hi, please send your number. What will you expect from me to see? Shall I send it? Wow, super beauty. Will you be in a secret live-in relationship with me? I will give you Rs 10,000 every month,” reveals the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the court in connection with the sensational fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple – are expecting their first child. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, the duo was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital in their luxury car, tracked closely by the ever-watchful paparazzi. Although the couple remained unseen, the sighting has left fans buzzing with speculation, wondering if the time has finally come to extend their congratulations.

