শনিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৪শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kapil Sharma Postponed US Tour For IC 814; Amitabh Bachchan Says He’s ‘Hardly Recognised’ In Public

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৭, ২০২৪ ১০:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
Rajiv Thakur revealed Kapil Sharma postponed his US tour due to Thakur's 'IC814' schedule. Amitabh Bachchan said the stardom of Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Khan reflects his legacy.

Rajiv Thakur revealed Kapil Sharma postponed his US tour for ‘IC814’, while Amitabh Bachchan noted Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman’s stardom reflects his legacy.

Rajiv Thakur, otherwise seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows, recently impressed everyone with his negative role in the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series. However, Thakur faced scheduling conflicts when he decided to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s show. But it was Kapil Sharma who came to his rescue.

For More: Kapil Sharma Postponed US Tour Because of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Told Rajiv Thakur ‘Tu Series Kar…’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a massive superstar with fans in every generation. Thus, when he said that people hardly look at him in public, he left his fans surprised. This old interaction has resurfaced on the microblogging site, Reddit and has gone viral in no time.

For More: Amitabh Bachchan Says ‘Hardly Anyone’ Recognises Him In Public: ‘But If Aamir, SRK Or Salman Walk…’ | Viral

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar posted a video on Instagram hinting at a film announcement on his 57th birthday. He wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way. The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned (sic)!” Reports suggest that Akshay is working with filmmaker Priyadarshan on a horror-comedy, and this is what will be announced on September 9. The two are reuniting 14 years after their last film, Khatta Meetha.

For More: Akshay Kumar Drops Motion Poster Of Horror Comedy With Priyadarshan, Big Reveal Set For His Birthday | Watch

Bengaluru Police charge sheet has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him over messages. “You are hot. Hi, please send your number. What will you expect from me to see? Shall I send it? Wow, super beauty. Will you be in a secret live-in relationship with me? I will give you Rs 10,000 every month,” reveals the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the court in connection with the sensational fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda.

For More: Renuka Swamy Asked Darshan’s Partner Pavithra Gowda For a Live-In Relationship, Said ‘You Are Hot’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple – are expecting their first child. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, the duo was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital in their luxury car, tracked closely by the ever-watchful paparazzi. Although the couple remained unseen, the sighting has left fans buzzing with speculation, wondering if the time has finally come to extend their congratulations.

For More: Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Arrive At A Mumbai Hospital Ahead Of Their Baby’s Arrival | Watch

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

