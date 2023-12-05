মঙ্গলবার , ৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Drop In Birthday Wishes, Shower Love For Their ‘Forever Friend’ Manish Malhotra

ডিসেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ২:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 05t135352.164 2023 12 8681400661d8412572968d9c6480816b


Last Updated: December 05, 2023, 13:55 IST

Manish Malhotra receives birthday wishes from Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena kapoor Khan, Karan Johar pen birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra.

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, as fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrates his birthday today, he received some of the most heartwarming wishes from his industry close friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane to share unseen photos with him and wish him for his special day.

Calling Manish his BFF, Karan shared a happy selfie of themselves and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my BFF for 30 years!!! Love you Manish!!! If positivity and sheer joy of living a life to its fullest had a face, it would be yours !!! With that jawline that can slice bread! A botox free face that looks this young needs a museum of it’s own! Love you so much’. He also added a bundle of red heart emojis.

Have a look at the photo:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my dearest darling Manu. I know everyone says it, but this is the truth. There truly is no one like you – loyal, fun and the most loving forever friend. Love you so much.

Have a look :

Kriti Sanon too, who shares a close bond with Manish wrote, “Wish you happiness, love and light always!! Your passion, your excitement for life and your beautiful heart inspires me!! Stay Amazing !.”

Have a look :

Manish Malhotra is a tinsel town’s most renowned Indian fashion designer known He has achieved prominence for designing stylish and glamorous costumes for numerous Bollywood celebrities as well as for their films. With a career spanning several decades, he is considered as one of the leading and influential fashion designers in the country. His innovative designs make him a popular choice among actors and celebrities for various events and red carpet appearances.

Source link

