Karan Johar Opens Up About His Love Life, Says ‘I’ve Been in One and a Half Relationships…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his relationship status and said that he’s been single for a very long time now and is not looking for a partner anymore. In a chat with Faye D’souza, Karan said that he has been in “one and a half relationships” in his entire life and while he was actively seeking companionship in his 40s, he stopped looking for it after turning 50.

Karan said, “I am single and haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time. In fact, I have been in one and a half relationships in my entire life. I can’t tell you how much I enjoy my single status. I don’t think I can change it now. Forget sharing a bathroom or bedroom or your space or schedule, I think the power of your day is with you. Your responsibility is to your children and your mom, that’s about it.”

He continued, “I did feel the vacuum when I turned 40, but when I turned 50, I felt like I didn’t want it. I am not blocking it, but now I don’t see it happening actively. I have gone through agencies, blind date situations, and met people in the country, and out of the country, now if I find it well and good, I don’t feel the need for it at all.”

On the work front, after a seven-year break, Karan Johar returned to director’s chair in 2023 with the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK). Johar, often criticised for his films’ elitist themes and unrealistic romantic portrayals, defied expectations with RARKPK, which received widespread praise. Despite its success, Karan recently admitted to feeling immensely anxious before the film’s release.

“I’d seen a lot of nonsense that happened during the Covid time and a lot of the trolling. People had an impression of me through those seven years about things that were coming out. It was a tough time during the Covid when things were happening and Bollywood was being bashed and somehow I had become the poster boy of all that. Then you also begin to wonder if people really dislike you and not know the person you really are and if they do, will they not show up to watch your movie,” he said in the same interview.