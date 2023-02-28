Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Among Top Winners At News18 Showsha Reel Awards; Trolls Call Rashmika Mandanna Urfi Javed 2.0

Bollywood paps recently posted a video of Rashmika Mandanna’s entry on the red carpet for an award ceremony. While the actress carried herself with grace, netizens didn’t seem impressed with her outfit. With her tied in a neat bun, the actress looked ravishing in the black dress that featured a long trail. Rashmika had minimal make up on, with a pair of high heels.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards concluded on Saturday night by acknowledging and honouring stars who have made a remarkable contribution to the film industry in the past one-and-a-half years. The star-studded evening saw several prominent artists in attendance, such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.

After over 70 days of a dry spell on Instagram, member of the popular K-Pop boyband Kim Taehyung is back with another photo dump for the fans. While he occasionally drops in to check up on members of the ARMY, unlike some of his fellow band members, Taehyung’s posts on Instagram are far and few. The set of nine snaps includes everything from a close-up look of his stunning visuals to an adorable clip of a young girl singing along with his father.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards recently honoured noteworthy films and directors for their contribution in showbiz for the past year and a half. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended the awards, penned a gratitude note as several films from his production house Dharma bagged multiple titles. While Karan himself accepted the Best Film award for Shershaah, Ayan Mukerji won the best director award for Brahmastra.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair in B-Town. Rajkummar Rao was presented with the Jury Award in the Best Actor category for his work in Monica, O My Darling. On receiving the award, he shared on stage, “It was a very special film always, but to get an award, I think that has added a lot to it.”

