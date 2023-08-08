Karan Johar Slammed By Mehendi Artist, Asked To Be ‘Minduful’ About Alia Bhatt Mehendi Comment

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has lashed out at Karan Johar for calling Alia Bhatt’s mehendi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani the same as her wedding. Recently, Veena took to her Instagram and wrote a long note claiming the two mehendi designs were not similar. Though she did not name KJo, she urged people to be mindful of their comments.

“We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt’s mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design,” Veena wrote.

“Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie. So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details, please feel free to message us,” the mehendi artist added.

The clarification comes days after Karan Johar held a press conference for his recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and revealed that the Kudmayi song was shot just four days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage in April 2022. He also mentioned that Alia’s mehendi in the song was actually her shaadi mehendi from real life.

“Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song. So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia’s mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer,” he said.

Released on July 28, RRKPK marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in the country.