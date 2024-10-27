Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post After Selling 50% of Dharma Goes Viral; Kareena & Karisma Enjoy Homemade Biryani

Last Updated: October 27, 2024, 22:02 IST

Karan Johar recently made headlines when he sold a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. While it is still unclear as to why the ace director was looking for an investor, the move got everyone talking. Amidst this move, he took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post where he talked about competition.

Kareena Kapoor’s love for food is well-known, and her latest weekend indulgence proves it once again! The actress recently shared a glimpse of her Sunday family date, where she savored homemade ‘Biryani’ alongside her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Sunny Deol keeps it authentic on social media, sharing genuine glimpses with his fans. Recently, the Gadar 2 star posted a few heartfelt pictures of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, mentioning how much he “missed” him. This touching post sparked concern among fans, while siblings Bobby Deol and Esha Deol responded with heartfelt red-heart emojis.

Salman Khan is set to make an electrifying cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, reuniting with friends Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. According to recent reports, the superstar’s two-minute appearance promises to be a “seeti-maar” moment, delivering a thrilling spectacle for fans and cinema lovers alike.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be seen in Kanguva. The actress joined Suriya, Bobby Deol and director Siva at the music launch on Saturday in Chennai. During the launch, Disha opened up about working with the filmmaker and called the director her ‘teddy’. She also praised Suriya for being grounded and expressed her honour to be in the same room as Bobby.

