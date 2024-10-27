রবিবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post After Selling 50% of Dharma Goes Viral; Kareena & Karisma Enjoy Homemade Biryani

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২৪ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post After Selling 50% of Dharma Goes Viral; Kareena & Karisma Enjoy Homemade Biryani


Last Updated:

Karan Johar’s 50% stake sale in Dharma to Adar Poonawalla stirred buzz, with Johar posting cryptically about competition. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a cozy Sunday moment enjoying homemade biryani with sister Karisma.

Karan Johar’s sale of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla sparked buzz, with Johar sharing a cryptic post on competition. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a cozy Sunday moment, enjoying homemade biryani with sister Karisma.

Karan Johar’s sale of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla sparked buzz, with Johar sharing a cryptic post on competition. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a cozy Sunday moment, enjoying homemade biryani with sister Karisma.

Karan Johar recently made headlines when he sold a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. While it is still unclear as to why the ace director was looking for an investor, the move got everyone talking. Amidst this move, he took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post where he talked about competition.

For More: Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post After Selling 50 Per Cent Stake Of Dharma: ‘Competition Happens At The Bottom…’

Kareena Kapoor’s love for food is well-known, and her latest weekend indulgence proves it once again! The actress recently shared a glimpse of her Sunday family date, where she savored homemade ‘Biryani’ alongside her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

For More: Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Homemade Biryani On Sunday Family Date; See Here

Sunny Deol keeps it authentic on social media, sharing genuine glimpses with his fans. Recently, the Gadar 2 star posted a few heartfelt pictures of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, mentioning how much he “missed” him. This touching post sparked concern among fans, while siblings Bobby Deol and Esha Deol responded with heartfelt red-heart emojis.

For More: Sunny Deol’s Post For Dad Dharmendra Sparks Concern Among Fans: ‘Papa Missing U’

Salman Khan is set to make an electrifying cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, reuniting with friends Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. According to recent reports, the superstar’s two-minute appearance promises to be a “seeti-maar” moment, delivering a thrilling spectacle for fans and cinema lovers alike.

For More: Salman Khan’s Historic Chulbul Pandey Cameo In Singham Again: What to Expect From The 2-Minute Scene With Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be seen in Kanguva. The actress joined Suriya, Bobby Deol and director Siva at the music launch on Saturday in Chennai. During the launch, Disha opened up about working with the filmmaker and called the director her ‘teddy’. She also praised Suriya for being grounded and expressed her honour to be in the same room as Bobby.

For More: Disha Patani Showers Kanguva Director Siva With Love: ‘You Will Always Be My Teddy’

News movies Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post After Selling 50% of Dharma Goes Viral; Kareena & Karisma Enjoy Homemade Biryani



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আগামী ২৪ ঘণ্টায় দক্ষিণবঙ্গ জুড়ে বৃষ্টি সতর্কতা… কী হবে কলকাতায়? মাটি হবে কালীপুজোর মজা? সোম থেকে বৃহস্পতি কী হতে চলেছে? জানিয়ে দিল IMD Rainfall alert in All over South Bengal within 24 hours Check Latest rain thunder forecast for North Bengal South Bengal And Kolkata
আগামী ২৪ ঘণ্টায় দক্ষিণবঙ্গ জুড়ে বৃষ্টি সতর্কতা… কী হবে কলকাতায়? মাটি হবে কালীপুজোর মজা? সোম থেকে বৃহস্পতি কী হতে চলেছে? জানিয়ে দিল IMD Rainfall alert in All over South Bengal within 24 hours Check Latest rain thunder forecast for North Bengal South Bengal And Kolkata
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bollywood Gossip: অক্ষয়ের সঙ্গে মাখো মাখো প্রেম,বিয়ে না করেই ২১ বছর বয়সে মা হন রবিনা!নায়িকার জীবনে ট্যুইস্ট
Bollywood Gossip: অক্ষয়ের সঙ্গে মাখো মাখো প্রেম,বিয়ে না করেই ২১ বছর বয়সে মা হন রবিনা!নায়িকার জীবনে ট্যুইস্ট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আন্দোলনে নিহতের জন্য মোনাজাত করে দায়িত্ব গ্রহণ করলেন বশেফমুবিপ্রবির উপাচার্য
আন্দোলনে নিহতের জন্য মোনাজাত করে দায়িত্ব গ্রহণ করলেন বশেফমুবিপ্রবির উপাচার্য
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রতিদিন কত ঘণ্টা ঘুমানো উচিত? বয়স অনুযায়ী পাল্টে যাবে 'হিসেব'! দেখে নিন চার্ট
প্রতিদিন কত ঘণ্টা ঘুমানো উচিত? বয়স অনুযায়ী পাল্টে যাবে 'হিসেব'! দেখে নিন চার্ট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
করোনা শনাক্ত বেড়েছে , মৃত্যু চারজনের

করোনা শনাক্ত বেড়েছে , মৃত্যু চারজনের

 খুলনায় ইয়াবাসহ ৪ পুলিশ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

খুলনায় ইয়াবাসহ ৪ পুলিশ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 Know important Dates, Legend and significance

Know important Dates, Legend and significance

 Amid BTS’ V-Jennie’s Dating Rumours, BLACKPINK Member’s iCloud Allegedly Hacked and New Pics Surface

Amid BTS’ V-Jennie’s Dating Rumours, BLACKPINK Member’s iCloud Allegedly Hacked and New Pics Surface

 Giroud omitted from France squad for World Cup qualifiers | Football News

Giroud omitted from France squad for World Cup qualifiers | Football News

 দেশব্যাপী সিরিজ বোমা হামলার ১৮বছর পূর্তি আজ

দেশব্যাপী সিরিজ বোমা হামলার ১৮বছর পূর্তি আজ

 ভেড়া পালন করে স্বাবলম্বী হচ্ছেন গাইবান্ধার চরাঞ্চলের নারীরা

ভেড়া পালন করে স্বাবলম্বী হচ্ছেন গাইবান্ধার চরাঞ্চলের নারীরা

 চলমান উন্নয়ন কার্যক্রমের উদ্বোধন করেন ১৯ নং ওয়ার্ড কাউন্সিলর সুমন

চলমান উন্নয়ন কার্যক্রমের উদ্বোধন করেন ১৯ নং ওয়ার্ড কাউন্সিলর সুমন

 ওয়েল্ডিং প্রশিক্ষণ ল্যাব করছে কারিগরি শিক্ষা বোর্ড

ওয়েল্ডিং প্রশিক্ষণ ল্যাব করছে কারিগরি শিক্ষা বোর্ড

 ‘সরকার দিগ্বিদিক জ্ঞানশূন্য হয়ে ২ সাংবাদিককে কারাদণ্ড দিয়েছে’

‘সরকার দিগ্বিদিক জ্ঞানশূন্য হয়ে ২ সাংবাদিককে কারাদণ্ড দিয়েছে’