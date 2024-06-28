Karan Kundrra BREAKS Silence on Breakup Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘This Is Imagination…’

Karan Kundrra has finally reacted to his breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple has been dating for more than three years now. They developed feelings for each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have been inseparable. However, a source recently informed us that Karan and Tejasswi parted ways a month ago.

Now, Karan has addressed the report about his breakup with the ‘Naagin’ star. Denying his split, Karan told Times of India, “This is imagination at its peak.”

Meanwhile, the couple is currently holidaying in London. On Thursday, Karan and Tejasswi also shared a new set of mushy pics on social media. Sharing a collab post on Instagram, they wrote, “Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: Love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption.” Their Instagram post arrived right after we published about their alleged breakup. See the photos shared by Tejasswi and Karan here:

Previously, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan shared that he and Tejasswi were going very strong and were unfazed by the questions about their impending marriage.

“To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life,” he told us and then added, “I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted.”