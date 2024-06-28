শুক্রবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Kundrra BREAKS Silence on Breakup Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘This Is Imagination…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৮, ২০২৪ ২:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
karan kundrra tejasswi prakash breakup rumours 2024 06 ad58792b19aaebed1628824ba551c4e0


Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

Karan Kundrra reacts for first time to his breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple is currently holidaying in London.

Karan Kundrra has finally reacted to his breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple has been dating for more than three years now. They developed feelings for each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have been inseparable. However, a source recently informed us that Karan and Tejasswi parted ways a month ago.

Now, Karan has addressed the report about his breakup with the ‘Naagin’ star. Denying his split, Karan told Times of India, “This is imagination at its peak.”

Meanwhile, the couple is currently holidaying in London. On Thursday, Karan and Tejasswi also shared a new set of mushy pics on social media. Sharing a collab post on Instagram, they wrote, “Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: Love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption.” Their Instagram post arrived right after we published about their alleged breakup. See the photos shared by Tejasswi and Karan here:

Previously, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan shared that he and Tejasswi were going very strong and were unfazed by the questions about their impending marriage.

“To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life,” he told us and then added, “I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm islamia college
‘ছাত্রলীগের ফাঁদে পড়া’ ১৪৮ জনকে পরীক্ষায় সুযোগ দেওয়ার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1719522261 photo
‘Probably saving for the final’: Rohit Sharma backs out-of-form Virat Kohli | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
karan kundrra tejasswi prakash breakup rumours 2024 06 ad58792b19aaebed1628824ba551c4e0
Karan Kundrra BREAKS Silence on Breakup Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘This Is Imagination…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Kamrul Islam Parliament
‘দুর্নীতি বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিলে শেখ হাসিনা মাহাথিরকে ছাড়িয়ে যাবেন’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Vangchur k

চবিতে ভাঙচুর-তাণ্ডব, ২ মামলায় আসামি ৫০০

 IMG 20230611 WA0047

জবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির আহ্বায়ক সাঈদ, সচিব অপূর্ব

 bd awami league

শেখ হাসিনাকে ফের প্রধানমন্ত্রী করার অঙ্গীকার আ. লীগ নেতাদের

 allu arjun ar rahman

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Release Date Announced; AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Chennai Concert

 IMG 20240107 WA0007

বিশ্বসেরা গবেষকদের তালিকায় জবির ১৭৮ শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থী

 salman shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill Holds Salman Khan Close, Hugs and Kisses Him At Arpita Khan’s Eid 2022 Party; Watch

 IMG 20230907 WA0003

দীর্ঘদিন কোনো সংস্কার না হওয়ায় অবহেলায় অযত্নে পড়ে আছে দশ টাকার পুরাতন নোটের আতিয়া মসজিদটি

 masum USA Hage

[১] গণহত্যা স্বীকৃতির দাবিতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও নেদারল্যান্ডে প্রবাসীদের আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মেলন

 1676554556 photo

Stokes, Bairstow, Archer return for The Hundred 2023 | Cricket News

 Motorola

Motorola: দুরন্ত চমক, আসছে নতুন ফ্ল্যাগশিপ স্মার্টফোন Motorola Edge 30 Pro! এক ঝলকে দেখুন…