Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn Celebrate as India Beats Pak; Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra UNFOLLOW Each Other

Looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce has created differences between the latter and Priyanka Chopra too. Sophie and Priyanka have unfollowed each other on the social media platform Instagram. However, even though Sophie is not following Priyanka, she continues to follow Joe, Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas.

The world’s largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bore witness to the latest chapter in the historic rivalry between two of cricket’s fiercest rivals. India and Pakistan clashed at the grand stage of the ODI World Cup on Saturday, marking their third clash in 2023 after the Asia Cup. And to everyone’s delight, India won by 7 wickets.

Actress Saba Azad is no stranger to online trolls. She often gets trolled for being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, but the actress usually doesn’t let these comments faze her. However, this week, she was trolled for a different reason. A video of her dancing on a runway during Fashion Week surfaced online and led to a barrage of comments from internet users.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a conman who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written another letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of the nine-day-long Navratri festival and said he would fast for her “well-being and to ward off all the negativity” around them.

After three years, Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival is back with a physical event this year. It is set to run from October 27 to November 5 at the city’s prestigious multi-cultural centre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Much like every year, this edition too promises to be a star-studded event with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry under one roof. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the chairperson of MAMI, will be flying down to Mumbai to grace the festival. Joining her will be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the brand ambassador of Word To Screen, along with several other names like Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rana Daggubati, Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Riteish Deshmukh.

