Kareena Kapoor Caught Enjoying Samosa At Taimur’s School Event, Karan Johar Calls Her ‘Carbie Doll’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 00:58 IST

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a big samosa at Taimur’s annual day, with Karan Johar dubbing her his adorable ‘carbie doll’ in a fun social media moment.

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar recently shared a playful and heartwarming moment from his children’s annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, giving fans a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s lighter side. In a video shared on social media, Kareena was spotted enjoying a big samosa, dispelling any rumours about strict dieting, while Karan couldn’t resist showering her with affection and humour.

Kareena Kapoor’s Delightful Samosa Moment

In the video, Karan Johar humorously commented, “This is what Kareena Kapoor does at the school function, eating a samosa. For all you people who think she is on a diet.” Kareena promptly responded, “No I am not,” prompting Karan to add, “Look what she is eating. A big samosa. I am proud of you, Bebo. I am proud of you. You are my carbie doll. I love it.” Kareena gave him a brief stern look before resuming her indulgence, creating a lighthearted and adorable scene that delighted fans online.

The school event was attended by several Bollywood families celebrating their children’s achievements. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were also present to support their daughter Aaradhya, joining other parents and students in enjoying performances, festivities, and the overall joyous atmosphere.

Karan’s twins, Yash and Roohi, born via surrogacy in 2017, were part of the celebration, while Kareena’s sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as well as Aaradhya Bachchan, added to the star-studded parent-child gathering.

Kareena And Karan’s Current Projects

Outside of these fun moments, Kareena Kapoor is busy with her upcoming film Daayra, her 68th project over a career spanning more than 25 years. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for acclaimed dramas like Raazi and Talvar, Daayra is a gritty crime drama exploring justice, crime, and punishment. Kareena stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the film slated for a 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is focusing on his latest production, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is set to hit theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

First Published: December 19, 2025, 00:58 IST

