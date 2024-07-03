Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo Of Relishing A Plate Of Her Kids Taimur And Jeh’s ‘Leftovers’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother and there is no doubt about it. She often shares photos with them. Well, today Kareena shared a photo in which she revealed that she loves relishing her kids Taimur and Jeh’s leftovers. It has gone viral too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a photo in which we can see an empty plate along with a bowl full of cream and another bowl of strawberries. “I am the mother who eats her kids’ leftovers.” She is currently on vacation with her family in London and has been sharing a lot of photos.

Take a look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in a murder mystery film titled The Buckingham Murders. The makes have announced the release date along with new posters. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 13. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro In Dino was supposed to be released on this date but now the film will be released on November 29, 2024.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Balaji Motion Pictures shared two posters featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a different avatar. In one of the posters, policemen are seen forcefully holding Kareena as she wants to run. “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan,” read the caption.

The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, garnered acclaim from the crowd at its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. It was also screened at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October.

During a discussion on Netflix’s The Actors’ Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor shared insights into her role in the upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Revealing key details, she disclosed that her character is a grieving mother in the movie. The narrative unfolds with a tragic incident in the opening scene where her character’s child is shot, prompting her transformation into a detective. Fleeing her hometown, she arrives in another, where she grapples with the complexities of the case assigned to her.