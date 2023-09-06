Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Was To Do Jaane Jaan In 2015; SRK and Suhana Escape Cameras At Tirupati

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with the Sujoy Ghosh directorial film Jaane Jaan. The crime thriller, also featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat will stream on Netflix from September 21. However, before Kareena and the current cast, Sujoy had approached Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film in 2015. The film never got made due to unknown reasons. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kareena revealed Saif’s reaction to the film now landing in her lap.

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan recently made a trip to Tirupati. The Bollywood superstar, who will be seen in Jawan this weekend, visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with Suhana and Tamil actress Nayanthara. They were also joined by ace Tamil director and Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan. Shah Rukh and Suhana were walking in the temple when camerapersons started following them. While the father and daughter tried to escape them, their efforts were in vain.

Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to reunite with director Aanand L Rai for the third time for the film titled Tere Ishk Mein. The film will belong to the same universe as their 2013 collaboration Raanjhanaa. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani is also in talks for the movie to play the female lead. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this so far.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been selected for a screening at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October this year. The film, which saw Johar donning his director’s hat after a long time, is a part of the Open Cinema Section. Johar took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Another chapter added to our kahaani.”

Reports claiming that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet are dating each other have been making headlines for a long time now. However, they recently confirmed the rumours after they made their first public appearance together at Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles. In the videos being shared online, Kylie and Timothée can be seen kissing each other lovingly and flirting with each other.

