শুক্রবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৪ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kareena Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt ‘Looks Like A Rose’, Karan Johar Smells Like Lilies In Viral Clip | Watch

fotojet 2024 05 31t083218.291 2024 05 ba27a16dadfacdc3789af8952b5e47ba


Kareena Kapoor is Alia Bhatt's sister in law.

Kareena Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s sister in law.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared which perfumes she associates with Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared which perfumes she associates with Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor. At a Bvlgari India event, she told Cosmopolitan India in their “if people were perfumes” segment that Alia Bhatt is like a rose, Ranbir Kapoor is like oudh for its intensity, Karan Johar is like lilies, her favorite flower, and Karisma Kapoor is like an orange sunflower, calling her the sunshine girl.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, Kareena said, “I’d say rose because it’s one of the best flowers. She looks like a rose.” Ranbir Kapoor, “I think very intense, more like oudh. So a very intense kind of a smell.” Karan Johar, “I think he would smell like my favourite flower, which is lilies. Any white flower because it’s my favourite flower.” Karisma Kapoor, “She is always my go-to person, my sunshine girl. So I would say like orange sunflower.”

Speaking to Vogue India, Kareena also opened up on what perfume she would prefer for her husband, Saif Ali Khan. “I look for something intense on Saif. Something that has a more moody feel to it…I don’t think anyone knows any other refined man, right?” she said.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared pictures from the Bvlgari event on her Instagram. She wore a pink sequin off-shoulder gown, accessorized with a silver ring, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Kareena is currently enjoying the success of Crew, where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew follows the journey of three working women in the aviation industry. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

She will be leading Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and has a role in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” This third installment of the popular franchise includes Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. “Singham Again” is set for a theatrical release in August 2024.

