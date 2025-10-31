শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Your November OTT Binge List IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: With in-form Suryakumar Yadav, India eye dominance against Australia Bollywood’s Ultimate Halloween Watchlist: Scariest Films To Stream Record-Breaking Night: Full list of world records shattered as Jemimah Rodrigues leads India to historic win over Australia | Cricket News Kareena Kapoor Says ‘Girls Can Do It All’ As Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beats Australia | Bollywood News India shatter Australia’s record, just days after the Aussies did the same: List of 5 highest women’s ODI run chase | Cricket News ‘Priyanka Chopra Only Helps Herself, Not Other South Asians’, Says Sweta Keswani | Bollywood News ‘One more game to go’: Harmanpreet Kaur keeps focus on World Cup final, hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ calm brilliance | Cricket News Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kareena Kapoor Says ‘Girls Can Do It All’ As Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beats Australia | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Kareena Kapoor Says ‘Girls Can Do It All’ As Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beats Australia | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Among others, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee and Suniel Shetty also praised the Indian women’s cricket team.

font
Indian women's cricket team reaches World Cup finals.

Indian women’s cricket team reaches World Cup finals.

Several big names from B-town lauded team India as they reached the Women’s World Cup finals after a historic win against the defending champions, Australia. Kareena Kapoor shared on social media, “And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination… Well done, Team India… on the finals, my girls (sic).”

Uploaded a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena added “Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis).”

(Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story)

Manoj Bajpayee shared “Kamaal kar diya! (fire emoji) 🇮🇳 Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way.”

“Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals! (blue heart emoji),” the ‘The Famiy Man’ actor added.

Varun Dhawan also penned on his Instagram Stories, “My hero.” ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ actor Rishab Shetty tweeted, “What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class!”

(Screengrab of Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story)

Suniel Shetty added, “339 … Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was bigger. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase – pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief.”

Arjun Rampal’s post read, “Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025.”

After registering its win against Australia, India is all set to clash with South Africa in the final on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published:

October 31, 2025, 10:09 IST

News movies bollywood Kareena Kapoor Says ‘Girls Can Do It All’ As Indian Women’s Cricket Team Beats Australia
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Your November OTT Binge List

Your November OTT Binge List

Bollywood’s Ultimate Halloween Watchlist: Scariest Films To Stream

Bollywood’s Ultimate Halloween Watchlist: Scariest Films To Stream

‘Priyanka Chopra Only Helps Herself, Not Other South Asians’, Says Sweta Keswani | Bollywood News

‘Priyanka Chopra Only Helps Herself, Not Other South Asians’, Says Sweta Keswani | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Grandson Agastya Nanda Is Like Her: ‘He Won’t Follow The Herd’ | Bollywood News

Ananya Panday To Play Manjulika In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? Kartik Aaryan Has Epic Reaction | Watch | Bollywood News

Ananya Panday To Play Manjulika In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? Kartik Aaryan Has Epic Reaction | Watch | Bollywood News

বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST