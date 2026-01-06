মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
সীমান্তবর্তী এলাকায় অভিযানে তিন লাখ টাকার পাতার বিড়ি আটক Karina Kubiliute, The Girl Being Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio To 'I Don't Know Kartik' | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈর ফ্লাইওভারের ডিভাইডারের সাথে মোটরসাইকেলের ধাক্কায় ১ জন নিহত Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell headline major squad changes in SA20 | Cricket News Kartik Aaryan's Mystery Girl Reacts To Dating Rumours; Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt Cancelled Dubai Trip | Bollywood News Shefali Shah Recalls Turbulent Marriage With Ex-Husband Harsh Chhaya: 'Emotional Abuse Is Just As Bad…' | Bollywood News 'Silly to underestimate them': New Zealand skipper backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup | Cricket News ইইউ পর্যবেক্ষক আসা স্বচ্ছ নির্বাচনেরই প্রমাণ: নজরুল Runs, wickets, and World Cup: Kapil Dev turns 67 – the all-rounder Indian cricket never replaced | Cricket News Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gains 6,000 Instagram Followers In 24 Hours | Bollywood News
বিনোদন

Karina Kubiliute, The Girl Being Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio To ‘I Don’t Know Kartik’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Kartik Aaryan’s Goa trip sparks dating rumours after matching vacation photos go viral. The woman linked to him updates her Instagram bio to deny knowing the actor.

Karina has clarified she is not Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. (Photos: Instagram)

The New Year began on a gossip-heavy note for Kartik Aaryan, who found himself at the centre of intense social media speculation after photos from his recent Goa vacation went viral. The actor was linked to a young woman named Karina Kubiliute after Reddit users claimed that their holiday pictures appeared strikingly similar, triggering widespread chatter online.

The rumours first surfaced when eagle-eyed netizens compared Kartik’s beachside photos with those posted by Karina, a UK-based student. Users pointed out identical beach loungers, matching towel patterns and even a volleyball court visible in the background of both their images. Screenshots highlighting these similarities soon flooded Reddit threads, with many suggesting the two were holidaying together.

Adding further fuel to the speculation were claims that Kartik and Karina had briefly followed each other on Instagram before unfollowing one another once the buzz intensified. The alleged “panic unfollow” only amplified curiosity, pushing the story deeper into viral territory.

‘I don’t know Kartik!’: Mystery woman reacts to online chatter

Amid the growing rumours, Karina has now responded, albeit digitally. She updated her Instagram bio to a direct message that reads, “I don’t know Kartik!” The blunt clarification appears to be aimed at shutting down the dating speculation that has dominated social media discussions over the past few days.

The online chatter also sparked trolling directed at Kartik, with several users debating an alleged age gap. Reports circulating on social media claim Karina is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the UK, though some Reddit users have also described her as being from Greece. Neither detail has been officially confirmed.

Kartik, for his part, has chosen to remain silent on the controversy. The actor has not addressed the rumours or the viral comparisons, sticking to his usual low-key approach when it comes to personal life speculation.

While vacation photos and online sleuthing continue to drive celebrity gossip cycles, Karina’s bio update has, for now, put a full stop to the assumptions.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 23:07 IST

