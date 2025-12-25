Karisma Kapoor’s Children Wear Late Father’s Polo Club Jerseys, Remember Him On Christmas | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 19:35 IST

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur died in June 2025 while playing polo in London.

Looks like late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actress Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, are missing their father on Christmas. On Thursday evening, Karisma’s sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her niece and nephew in which they were seen wearing their dad’s polo club’s jerseys.

The picture featured the two children from behind with ‘Aureus Polo’ written on their jerseys. “My Christmas Angels (heart and rainbow emojis),” Kareena captioned the photo. While she tagged Samaira, she also used the hashtag ‘Kiaan Sunjay Kapur’ for her nephew. Check it out here:

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in London. His sudden demise sent shockwaves through business and social circles. His last rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, attended by close family members and friends.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar and was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, while Priya’s daughter Safira is from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Ever since Sunjay Kapur’s death, his family has been fighting over his will and assets. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court to demand a share in the assets of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. In their petition, the two children claimed that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged Sunjay’s will.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court has closed its proceedings in the matter concerning the personal estate of Kapur. The High Court brought hearings to a close after recording that all parties have now completed the filing of their written submissions, as earlier directed. With all pleadings, replies, rejoinders and written arguments now on record, the Court recorded that the record stands closed for the purposes of deciding the interim injunction application. The Court has accordingly reserved its order on the injunction application.

