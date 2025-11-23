Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira’s Nearlu Rs 95 Lakh US College Fee Sparks Buzz Amid Sunjay Kapur’s Will Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 13:58 IST

Samaira Kapur’s Rs 95 lakh-per-semester US college fees spark buzz as Karisma Kapoor’s children contest Sunjay Kapur’s alleged will.

Samaira Kapur studies at Tufts University with fees nearing Rs 95 lakh a semester.

Public curiosity around Samaira Kapur’s education has intensified after reports in court suggested that her university fees, reportedly around Rs 95 lakh (approx) per semester, had not been paid for two months. As legal arguments over Sunjay Kapur’s estate continue, attention has shifted to where Karisma Kapoor’s daughter studies and how the ongoing family dispute ties into her expenses abroad.

Court was told Samaira’s fees have been pending for two months

On Friday, Karisma Kapoor’s children informed the Delhi High Court that fees for one of them — Samaira, who is studying in the United States — had remained unpaid for the past two months.

The submission was made before Justice Jyoti Singh, who urged both sides to avoid making the case “melodramatic” and directed Priya Kapur’s legal team to ensure that such issues are handled privately rather than being repeatedly brought before the bench.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma’s children, argued that under a matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was responsible for the children’s education and living expenses. He said the estate is currently under Priya Kapur’s control, and that Samaira’s dues had not been cleared.

Where Samaira studies: a look at her US university

According to Samaira’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the American School of Bombay in 2023 and then moved to the United States for higher studies. She is currently enrolled at a US university, with her programme ending in 2027.

While her major isn’t publicly listed, reports have pegged her tuition at nearly Rs 95 lakh per semester. The university’s official website states that undergraduate tuition stands at USD 95,000 (approx) per year, making it one of the most expensive universities in the US.

Priya Kapur’s response: fees already paid

During earlier hearings, Karisma’s team had claimed that the estate managers were not paying Samaira’s tuition. Priya Kapur countered this, saying all dues had already been settled and her counsel submitted official fee receipts in court. Priya’s lawyer further noted that the next instalment would only be due in December.

The wider will dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Samaira and her brother Kiaan have challenged Sunjay Kapur’s alleged will, raising questions about its authenticity. According to PTI, Priya Kapur’s six-year-old son has filed his opposition to their plea, with her lawyer calling the challenge speculative.

“This entire case is based on speculation and guesswork. Their case is that on July 30, the executor reads it out hurriedly, slashes a document, and reads it out selectively. At that point, they admittedly know three things — date, witnesses, and that they are excluded,” argued senior advocate Akhil Sibal.

Priya earlier told the High Court that it was a “healthy tradition” for a husband to leave his assets to his wife and denied that the will surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

First Published: November 23, 2025, 11:45 IST

