বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karnataka Minister Booked for Hate Speech Against Christians

bdnewstimes
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
karnataka minister munirathna


Sanstuti Nath

April 06, 2023, 12:17 IST

Munirathna is Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government (Image/ Twitter)
Munirathna is Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government (Image/ Twitter)

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police booked the BJP MLA under Section 117, 153A of the Indian Penal Code and 125 of People’s Representation Act

Karnataka Minister Munirathna has been booked by the police for his alleged hate speech against Christians. A case was registered against the Minister on a complaint by a gazetted officer who charged him with promoting enmity among people.

In an interview to a private news channel on March 31, Munirathna, Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had purportedly said, “Christians are converting people in this moment also. Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come (for conversion) then kick them out or give complaint at the police station.”

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police booked the BJP MLA from RR Nagar under Section 117 (abetting Commission of offence), 153A (promoting enmity between various groups or religion) of the Indian Penal Code and 125 of People’s Representation Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More



