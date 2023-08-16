বুধবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১লা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karnataka to Release 10 TMC Cauvery Water to TN: Deputy CM Shivakumar

cauvery water


Published By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 23:40 IST

Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said 10 TMC of Cauvery river water will be released to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He, however, said Karnataka does not have adequate water in its reservoir.

“We don’t have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC water,” Shivakumar said while addressing media persons.

Asked when the water would be released, he said already the Karnataka government is on the job.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops.

Tamil Nadu was supposed to use 32 TMC on 1.8 lakh hectares but it increased the cropping area by four times, Bommai said adding that the Karnataka government officials did not protest.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

