Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Intimate Hug Sparks Patch-Up Rumours; Fans Say ‘Get Married’ | Watch

Bollywood’s ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan set the internet on fire with their recent public appearance at the Call Me Bae premiere. The two stars, who were once rumoured to be dating, were seen sharing an intimate hug as they exited the event, fuelling speculation of a possible patch-up. The viral video of their embrace has left fans buzzing with excitement, with many wondering if the two might be rekindling their romance four years after their breakup.

In the video, Kartik, dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt, is seen with his arm around Sara, who looked stunning in a black halter-neck dress. The duo appeared comfortable and close, sparking immediate reactions online. Fans couldn’t help but notice the warmth between them, with one user commenting, “Guys get married please!!!!!!” while another asked, “Are they back together?” The speculation grew further when another fan questioned, “Are they doing any movie together?”

But it wasn’t just their hug that caught attention. Inside the premiere, Kartik was also seen sharing some light-hearted moments with Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were spotted rushing toward each other, high-fiving, and laughing out loud, much to Sara’s shock. In a video capturing this moment, Sara can be heard exclaiming, “Are you guys crazy?”

Kartik Aaryan has always been discreet about his personal life, but his relationships often make headlines. He was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal. After their alleged breakup, he was rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at different times. Despite the public interest in his love life, Kartik maintains a level of privacy.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Kartik spoke candidly about his dating life. When asked about his reputation for being “notorious” in dating, Kartik clarified, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe (My personal life became the most talked about subject at one point in my life. And it’s been like that since then).” He added, “Paise ho jaaye, shauharat kama li, but one thing is sure that you can’t buy love. I’m not dating anyone. I’m called romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love.”

As the viral hug continues to make waves, fans are left wondering if this is the beginning of a new chapter for Kartik and Sara, or simply a friendly moment between two former co-stars.