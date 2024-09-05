বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Intimate Hug Sparks Patch-Up Rumours; Fans Say ‘Get Married’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ২:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Intimate Hug Sparks Patch-Up Rumours; Fans Say ‘Get Married’ | Watch

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share an intimate hug while exiting Call Me Bae premiere.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share an intimate hug while exiting Call Me Bae premiere.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s warm hug at Call Me Bae premiere ignites speculation of a rekindled romance, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.

Bollywood’s ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan set the internet on fire with their recent public appearance at the Call Me Bae premiere. The two stars, who were once rumoured to be dating, were seen sharing an intimate hug as they exited the event, fuelling speculation of a possible patch-up. The viral video of their embrace has left fans buzzing with excitement, with many wondering if the two might be rekindling their romance four years after their breakup.

In the video, Kartik, dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt, is seen with his arm around Sara, who looked stunning in a black halter-neck dress. The duo appeared comfortable and close, sparking immediate reactions online. Fans couldn’t help but notice the warmth between them, with one user commenting, “Guys get married please!!!!!!” while another asked, “Are they back together?” The speculation grew further when another fan questioned, “Are they doing any movie together?”

But it wasn’t just their hug that caught attention. Inside the premiere, Kartik was also seen sharing some light-hearted moments with Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were spotted rushing toward each other, high-fiving, and laughing out loud, much to Sara’s shock. In a video capturing this moment, Sara can be heard exclaiming, “Are you guys crazy?”

Kartik Aaryan has always been discreet about his personal life, but his relationships often make headlines. He was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal. After their alleged breakup, he was rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at different times. Despite the public interest in his love life, Kartik maintains a level of privacy.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Kartik spoke candidly about his dating life. When asked about his reputation for being “notorious” in dating, Kartik clarified, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe (My personal life became the most talked about subject at one point in my life. And it’s been like that since then).” He added, “Paise ho jaaye, shauharat kama li, but one thing is sure that you can’t buy love. I’m not dating anyone. I’m called romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love.”

As the viral hug continues to make waves, fans are left wondering if this is the beginning of a new chapter for Kartik and Sara, or simply a friendly moment between two former co-stars.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নাগরপুরে শহীদি মার্চ পালন
নাগরপুরে শহীদি মার্চ পালন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
When Sachin Tendulkar mastered Shane Warne to set India on course of victory against Australia | Cricket News
When Sachin Tendulkar mastered Shane Warne to set India on course of victory against Australia | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Intimate Hug Sparks Patch-Up Rumours; Fans Say ‘Get Married’ | Watch
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Intimate Hug Sparks Patch-Up Rumours; Fans Say ‘Get Married’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জামিন পাননি ডেসটিনির এমডি ও চেয়ারম্যান – Corporate Sangbad
জামিন পাননি ডেসটিনির এমডি ও চেয়ারম্যান – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IPL 2022. DC vs KKR: It’s been difficult to set up right combination, shouldn’t be conservative with bat, says Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News

IPL 2022. DC vs KKR: It’s been difficult to set up right combination, shouldn’t be conservative with bat, says Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News

 তথ্যমন্ত্রী’র মানবিক উদ্যোগ : রাঙ্গুনিয়াবাসী পেলেন লাশবাহী ফ্রিজার ভ্যান

তথ্যমন্ত্রী’র মানবিক উদ্যোগ : রাঙ্গুনিয়াবাসী পেলেন লাশবাহী ফ্রিজার ভ্যান

 ৫৮ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

৫৮ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

 Indian wushu player says she’s ‘alright’ | Asian Games 2023 News

Indian wushu player says she’s ‘alright’ | Asian Games 2023 News

 সাপ্তাহিক দর পতনের শীর্ষে আরামিট সিমেন্ট – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক দর পতনের শীর্ষে আরামিট সিমেন্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 Win or lose, Kane Williamson displays equanimity: VVS Laxman | Cricket News

Win or lose, Kane Williamson displays equanimity: VVS Laxman | Cricket News

 প্রিমিয়ার সিমেন্টের নতুন ইউনিটের বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদন শুরু – Corporate Sangbad

প্রিমিয়ার সিমেন্টের নতুন ইউনিটের বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদন শুরু – Corporate Sangbad

 Salaar Part 1: Prabhas’s Film Promises To Be Big On Action, 750 Different Vehicles Were Procured For Shoot

Salaar Part 1: Prabhas’s Film Promises To Be Big On Action, 750 Different Vehicles Were Procured For Shoot

 টানা ৪৬ বছর আয়কর প্রদান করায় সেরা করদাতার পুরস্কার পেলেন আবু দায়েন

টানা ৪৬ বছর আয়কর প্রদান করায় সেরা করদাতার পুরস্কার পেলেন আবু দায়েন

 Planning to Tie the Knot? Here’s a Look at Auspicious Dates, Timings

Planning to Tie the Knot? Here’s a Look at Auspicious Dates, Timings