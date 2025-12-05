Kartik Aaryan Holds Phoolon Ki Chaadar For Sister Krittika At Her Wedding, Fans Call Him ‘Best Brother’ | WATCH | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 05, 2025, 19:02 IST

Kartik Aaryan melts hearts as he holds the phoolon ki chaadar for sister Krittika Tiwari at her wedding. Watch the emotional viral video winning the internet.

Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming video from his sister Krittika Tiwari’s wedding, where he held her phoolon ki chaadar and joined her in a series of emotional celebrations.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has once again melted the internet — not with a film announcement or a glamorous photoshoot, but with something far more intimate: a glimpse into his role as an emotional, devoted elder brother. On Friday, Kartik shared a tender video from his sister Krittika Tiwari’s wedding festivities, and it instantly struck a chord with fans who have been closely following the celebrations.

A Brother-Sister Moment That Broke The Internet

The video opens on a poignant note — Kartik gently holding up the phoolon ki chaddar as his sister, glowing in a soft pink floral lehenga, walks toward the stage. The frame quickly gives way to small but deeply felt moments: laughter spilling between beats of music, a joyful dance where the two sway like children again, the kind of smiles that appear only when someone you love is stepping into a new chapter.

Kartik, dressed in a serene ivory kurta-pyjama, set the video to Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a song that has almost become synonymous with brotherhood and bittersweet goodbyes. Fans flooded the comments with emotional messages, many admitting the clip left them unexpectedly teary-eyed.

Inside The Wedding Festivities

Kartik has been sharing slices of the wedding functions all week. Earlier, he posted a lively video from the mehendi ceremony — a riot of marigold petals raining down on the family as they danced and celebrated. On Thursday, Krittika tied the knot with her fiancé, Vishal Budhwani, in a ceremony steeped in warmth, tradition, and unfiltered joy.

And in true Kartik fashion, he didn’t just attend the festivities; he became the entertainer-in-chief. A surprise performance on the iconic Bhojpuri hit Lollipop Lagelu sent the crowd into a frenzy, the clip quickly going viral. Later, he broke into the hook step of his latest song Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri — a moment fans described as “peak Kartik energy.”

What’s Next For Kartik On The Work Front

Between dancing at his sister’s wedding and charming the internet, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The trailer, dropped on the actor’s birthday, hints at a fresh emotional dynamic and sparkling chemistry between Kartik and his co-star Ananya Panday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans — who previously collaborated with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha — the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, and a powerhouse team comprising Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hits theatres on December 25.

First Published: December 05, 2025, 19:01 IST