Kartik Aaryan Reveals His First Pay Cheque For Pyaar Ka Punchnama: ‘Wasn’t Rs 1 crore, It Was Rs 70,000’

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most bankable actors. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has come a long way in his career. However, recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he opened up about his financial struggle and revealed how much he received as his first paycheque for his debut film. Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he received Rs 70,000 and started making money only after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Talking to the portal, Kartik said, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama wasn’t Rs 1 crore. It was Rs 70,000. It’s all instinct, and it’s your choices that help you shoot up through the ranks.” He further said, “I didn’t make that much even for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” adding, “I started making money only after Sonu…”

“Those days, I used to worry a lot about TDS. The tax would already be deducted from my paycheque. I made Rs 63,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama after taxes. TDS used to really worry me. I remember making Rs 1,500 for my first ad, and Rs 70,000 for the first film. And now, I’ve climbed up to this number,” he added.

Well, presently he is gearing up for his next release Chandu Champion. It is releasing on June 14. Talking to Film Companion about the preparation for the role, Kartik said, “I was living an anti-social life. Not that I was very social before, but during this process, I was completely anti-social. And I started liking it”. In the same interview, he mentioned that Chandu Champion preparation affected his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “I went to Anees Bazmee’s set. As soon as I started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and did my first scene, I was told my energy had dropped and I needed to increase it. I kept trying to raise it, but after a while, I felt I was acting too much. I even double-checked with him. Finding the right balance was tough.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.