Kate Hudson Says Hugh Jackman Was ‘A Dream’ On Song Sung Blue Set: ‘Certain People You Meet In Life…’ | Exclusive | Hollywood News

Kate Hudson explained how she felt safe working with Hugh Jackman.

Kate Hudson plays Claire Stengl, a magnetic performer.

Song Sung Blue arrives in Indian theatres on 9th January 2026. Based on an extraordinary true story, Song Sung Blue pairs Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in a rousing musical love story about two dreamers who refuse to let life quiet their song. Ahead of the film’s release, Kate Hudson opened up about working with Hugh Jackman and how their passion translated on screen.

Before Kate and Hugh met on set, the duo met at the studio to record the vocals for the film. Their chemistry was palpable, and for Kate, Hugh was a dream co-star. “Hugh as Mike was just a dream. There are certain people that you meet in your life when you’re working with them creatively that you just feel completely safe with,” Hudson says.

The actress explains and says, “We really know what it’s like to be someone who loves to perform. Hugh and I could be up there singing in front of two people and be happy. We both have that spirit. It’s true to us.”

Hugh Jackman stars as Mike Sardina, a Vietnam veteran and recovering alcoholic scraping by on the gigging circuit, fixing cars by day and chasing stages by night – playing anywhere, for anyone, simply for the joy of it. Kate Hudson plays Claire Stengl, a magnetic performer pouring her heart into a Patsy Cline act, her voice echoing with longing, grit, and hope.

When Mike first sees Claire under the stage lights, something clicks. What follows is a love story forged in harmony and heartache, as the two unite to become Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band whose electrifying performances carry them from cramped garages and smoky dive bars to an unexpected moment in the spotlight in Milwaukee – fueled by the anthemic melody of Sweet Caroline.

From writer-director Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue is a soulful, big-hearted celebration of love, music, and resilience. Craig’s vision for Hugh’s Mike was “this crazy guy going after this crazy dream, and he’s just holding himself together with duct tape”. Craig says that the actor completely understood his vision, and adds, “As a Hugh Jackman fan, I think it’s truly one of his best performances, if not his best work.”

Craig Brewer knew that Hugh’s performance was tapping into something particularly visceral when he saw members of his crew getting emotional watching the actor. “Men in particular on set were saying, he is reminding me of my dad, or he is reminding me of myself,” Craig Brewer says.

“He’s performing the anthem of the things that we can’t say: We all just want to do the best we can for our dreams, but also we’re worried we’re going to let our families down. And because it was Hugh — because it’s still that great guy that’s friendly to everybody, but he’s also this action hero — it moved people differently to see him in places of pain and places of desperately wanting to find this joy and to bring joy,” the director concluded.

