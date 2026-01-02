KBC 17 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Sings For 32 Minutes, Kiku Sharda Steals The Show | Television News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 23:33 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale turns memorable as Amitabh Bachchan sings nonstop for 32 minutes.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is set to conclude tonight, and the grand finale promises an unforgettable celebration of music, laughter and nostalgia. Ahead of the final episode, Sony LIV has dropped two entertaining promos that give viewers a glimpse of what’s in store with Amitabh Bachchan creating history and comedian-actor Kiku Sharda bringing the house down with humour.

In one of the promos shared on Sony LIV’s official YouTube channel, the 83-year-old megastar is seen delivering a rare musical treat by singing his iconic songs back-to-back. The makers revealed that Bachchan sang continuously for over 30 minutes, turning the finale into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan Creates Musical History

The clip opens with Amitabh Bachchan singing the evergreen Holi favourite “Rang Barse” from Silsila (1981). He then goes on to perform several other classics, including “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from Baghban, “Chalat Musafir” from Teesri Kasam and “Mere Angne Mein” from Laawaris. According to the makers, the veteran actor sang uninterrupted for 32 minutes, creating history on the KBC stage.

Sharing the promo, the makers captioned the video, “When the finale turns into a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Catch Big B in a special surprise act on the last episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati tonight at 9 PM on #SonyLIV.” The clip has since left fans thrilled, with many calling it a fitting finale for the beloved quiz show.

Kiku Sharda Adds Laughter from the Hot Seat

While Bachchan’s musical performance brings nostalgia, comedian Kiku Sharda ensures the laughter quotient stays high. In another promo from the grand finale episode, Kiku is seen occupying the hot seat and firing off witty one-liners that leave both the host and audience in splits.

“When my teacher used to teach ABC in school, I refused and said I would only learn ‘KBC,’” Kiku jokes. He follows it up with another punchline, saying, “When I go to the bank, they ask me to get my KYC done, I say…” As the audience shouts “KBC,” Kiku joins his hands and adds, “No, I say please do the KYC only.” His comic timing draws loud laughter from the studio.

The description of the video read, “The last lesson of the season? Laughter comes first! Watch Kiku Sharda light up the #KBC Grand Finale tonight at 9 PM on #SonyLIV.”

Adding to the season’s highlights, KBC 17 recently featured Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, actor Agastya Nanda, who appeared alongside his mother Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya was on the show to promote his latest film Ikkis, which also marks the final film of late legend Dharmendra.

First Published: January 02, 2026, 23:33 IST