Keerthy Suresh Says 8-Hour Shifts Are Healthier For Film Crews Amid Deepika Padukone Debate | Bollywood News

Keerthy Suresh breaks down a day on set and says 8-hour shifts would be healthier for actors and technicians, especially amid renewed conversations about long work hours.

With conversations around work hours in the film industry back in the spotlight after Deepika Padukone stepped away from two major projects, Keerthy Suresh has now added her voice to the debate — saying the “ideal” film-set schedule should allow everyone, including technicians, enough time to sleep. While promoting Revolver Rita in Hyderabad, the actress broke down what a day on set really looks like and why an 8-hour work shift makes the most sense.

Keerthy explains why actors struggle with long schedules

Keerthy said she has worked across all kinds of shifts in her career — sometimes even from 9 AM until 2 AM the next morning — especially during the time she was shooting Mahanati while juggling five other films. But she believes a proper 8-hour shift would be healthier.

Talking about a regular day, she said, “For a 9 o’clock shift, if I have to be there by 7:30 AM, I have to start from home at 6:30 AM and wake up by 5:30 AM.” She added that after wrapping up around 6 or 6:30 PM, the rest of the evening is usually spent travelling, changing, working out, eating dinner, and trying to sleep — only to wake up again at dawn. “Now, I have to wake up at 5:30 AM after sleeping at 11:30 PM.”

Why 8-hour shifts matter more for technicians

Keerthy then shifted the focus to crews, who she said work even longer hours than actors. “We say 8 hours of sleep is good, but we hardly get to sleep for 6 hours. And this is in an ideal 9-6 shift,” she explained. In Malayalam and Hindi industries, she said, teams often work 12-hour schedules, sometimes without breaks. “Lightmen in Kerala sleep 2-3 hours. However, sleep is just as important as food or exercise.”

She added that Tamil and Telugu industries usually follow 9-6 timings, making them more manageable, especially for those who need proper rest.

Others have echoed similar concerns

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about the need for healthier work timings, saying long hours may seem normal in the moment but are not sustainable in the long run.

