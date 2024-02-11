রবিবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Kejriwal on His Way to Ayodhya, to be First Party Boss Among INDIA Allies to Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৪ ৭:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 33 2024 02 98369a827df1115317015e5369a87996


AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (L) for his visit to Ayodhya. (Image: PTI/File)

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (R) will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (L) for his visit to Ayodhya. (Image: PTI/File)

Unlike his peers in the INDIA bloc, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has endorsed the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and the Ram Lalla idol’s ‘pran pratishtha’

Arvind Kejriwal will be the first party boss among INDIA bloc members to offer prayers at the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, when he travels to the temple town with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. The families of both the leaders will accompany them, as the Delhi CM had earlier decided to visit the temple only after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla’s idol, Kejriwal had said he was awaiting the final invite that never came his way. During his Republic Day address this year, he had unambiguously endorsed the grand ceremony saying: “Friends, just a few days ago in Ayodhya, the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla was held. This is a matter of great pride, joy and cheer (badhai) for the entire country and the world. People celebrated the event with gusto. On the one hand, while we must express our devotion to Shri Ram, on the other we must take inspiration from his life and imbibe his message in our lives,” he had said.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, the AAP had organised the recitation of Sunderkand Path in all assembly constituencies of Delhi. Kejriwal had also taken part in the one in Rohini, and was out on the streets distributing food at a number of bhandaras set up by AAP MLAs and supporters. The Delhi government had also held the Ramleela for three days.

This will not be the AAP convener’s first visit to Ayodhya. In October 2021, he had offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the Ram temple.

Ayodhya also figures prominently in the Delhi government’s popular ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’. Kejriwal has also announced that the government will make special budgetary allocation for more trains to the temple town, in keeping with the demand.

Ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, when there was a threat of polarisation, Kejriwal had recited the Hanuman Chalisa to show that he is a believer and a bhakt of Hindu deity Hanuman. Later, in the Delhi assembly, he had vowed to bring in ‘Ramrajya’ in the national capital and gone on to define the “10 principles” like free and good quality health, education and security for women among others, which would define it.

His clear support for the ‘pran pratishtha’ is in stark contrast to the views of his allies in the INDIA bloc, who have been more nuanced and critical in their responses.

rupashree nanda 1
Rupashree Nanda

Rupashree Nanda, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, has over 15 years of experience in TV journalism. She covers Aam Aadmi Party, Left, agriculturRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 33 2024 02 98369a827df1115317015e5369a87996
Kejriwal on His Way to Ayodhya, to be First Party Boss Among INDIA Allies to Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1707655376 photo
Glenn Maxwell slams fifth T20I hundred to equal Rohit Sharma’s record | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 11t174445.690 2024 02 95018cbe4077beb29de5b9adfc1cb578
Shekhar Kapur Reveals Anil Kapoor, Boney Were Scared During Mr India: ‘Humara Sara Paisa Khatam…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240211 WA0016
ছাত্রলীগ আমার দূর্বলতার জায়গা কিন্তু অন্যায় করলে ছাড়বো না : জবি উপাচার্য
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
skin care

শীতেও ডায়েটে রাখুন টক দই, ত্বক ভাল রাখতে ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করে এই উপাদান

 1637439659 photo

J&K alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics next year | More sports News

 wm CTG MOTOCYCLE

চট্টগ্রাম শহরে মোটরসাইকেল চুরিতে ‘কুমিল্লা চক্র’

 wm chhatra odhikar parishad

পাঠ্যবই সংশোধনের দাবি ছাত্র অধিকার পরিষদের

 wm Noman Al Mahamud

চান্দগাঁওয়ে সম্মেলনে আ.লীগ নেতাদের ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ করে বিক্ষোভ

 afsana khan shamita shetty

Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty Get Into Ugly Fight, Indulge in Name Calling

 1637454094 photo

EPL: Watford hammer Man United to leave Solskjaer on the brink | Football News

 261183726 384464883365325 5811445103808627419 n

ঘাসফুল- প্রতিষ্ঠাতা পরাণ রহমান মরণোত্তর বেগম রোকেয়া পদক ২০২১ পেয়েছে

 wm Gm kader Edit

‘পার্টি বিষয়ে চেয়ারম্যান ও মুখপাত্র হিসেবে মহাসচিব কথা বলবেন’

 Caviar food1

এক প্রাণীর সন্তান সম্ভাবনাকে নষ্ট করে তৈরি হয় জনপ্রিয় এই খাবার; তবে এক প্লেটের যা দাম, তাতে একটা বাড়ি কেনা হয়ে যাবে! – News18 Bangla