Kiara Advani Gives Fans First Peek Of Daughter Saraayah In Heartwarming Video | Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is embracing motherhood with quiet joy, and fans just got their sweetest glimpse yet into her life with daughter Saraayah. After recently revealing her baby girl’s name and opening up about motherhood in an interview with Vogue, the actor has now shared a tender, first-ever peek of her little one through a heartfelt Instagram Story.

Kiara Advani’s Adorable Moment With Daughter Saraayah

On Monday evening, Kiara posted a short video on her Instagram Stories that instantly melted hearts. Though Saraayah remained largely out of frame, her presence was unmistakable. The clip captured Kiara’s playful voice as she flipped through a magazine, gently coaxing her daughter to look.

“You want to read mama’s magazine? Okay, let’s see where is mama!” Kiara can be heard saying as she browses the pages. When her photograph appears, tiny fingers briefly pop into the frame, accompanied by Saraayah’s soft baby sounds. Smiling through the moment, Kiara asks, “This is! Who is that? Mama?”

She captioned the story simply yet sweetly: “Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read.”

Welcoming Their ‘Divine Blessing’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025, at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital. The couple chose to keep the early days of parenthood private, later revealing their daughter’s name, Saraayah, in November through a joint Instagram post. Calling her “our princess” and “our divine blessing,” they thanked fans for their love and good wishes.

Since then, Kiara has occasionally shared glimpses of her new chapter, offering understated but intimate moments of family life without oversharing.

What’s Next For Kiara Advani

Even as she settles into motherhood, Kiara is preparing for her next big-screen outing. She will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. Slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned across multiple languages.

Kiara plays Nadia in the film, which also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The project marks one of her most ambitious roles yet, balancing a demanding career with her new role as a mother.

