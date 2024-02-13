মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kiara Advani REVEALS What Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Gifted Her On 1st Anniversary: ‘It Was A Secret…’

fotojet 2023 11 12t144347.197 2023 11 5ab6bf12bc0097e6f99440ed7110c602


Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first anniversary on February 7. They got married last year at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and their fans are still excited about their beautiful wedding. The dreamy wedding was attended by their close family and friends, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and more. Recently, the couple was in Dubai for the launch of a luxury hotel, and they looked incredibly glamorous!

For the big event, the actress looked chose a stunning black strapless gown. She accessorised her look with an emerald necklace and a huge diamond ring. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in an orange coat over his black outfit.

In the meantime, a video of them talking on the red carpet in Dubai has gone viral. Kiara was asked what Sidharth gave her for their first anniversary. Blushing, she looked at him and said, “It’s been an anniversary month, not just day!” Sidharth went on to add that the gift was a surprise trip that they went on. Given their busy schedules, what they love the most is spending quality time with each other.

Sidharth and Kiara’s bond grew on the Shershaah set when they first met. The buzz around their relationship became strong after pictures from their secret getaway to South Africa in 2019 went viral. Solo pictures from a wildlife safari had fans speculating about a shared holiday. After a series of hints, eSidharth almost spilled the beans on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will soon be seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She is also likely to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3 but there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now. On the other hand, Sidharth was most recently seen in the Indian Police Force. He has Karan Johar’s production Yodha in his kitty.

Source link

চট্টগ্রামে বাণিজ্য মেলা শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার
1707799819 photo
India vs England: Rehan Ahmed faces visa issue at Rajkot airport | Cricket News
fotojet 2023 11 12t144347.197 2023 11 5ab6bf12bc0097e6f99440ed7110c602
Kiara Advani REVEALS What Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Gifted Her On 1st Anniversary: ‘It Was A Secret…’
CTG Hawker 1
চসিকের উচ্ছেদ অভিযানে হকার-পুলিশ সংঘর্ষ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
