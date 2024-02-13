Kiara Advani REVEALS What Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Gifted Her On 1st Anniversary: ‘It Was A Secret…’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first anniversary on February 7. They got married last year at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and their fans are still excited about their beautiful wedding. The dreamy wedding was attended by their close family and friends, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and more. Recently, the couple was in Dubai for the launch of a luxury hotel, and they looked incredibly glamorous!

For the big event, the actress looked chose a stunning black strapless gown. She accessorised her look with an emerald necklace and a huge diamond ring. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in an orange coat over his black outfit.

In the meantime, a video of them talking on the red carpet in Dubai has gone viral. Kiara was asked what Sidharth gave her for their first anniversary. Blushing, she looked at him and said, “It’s been an anniversary month, not just day!” Sidharth went on to add that the gift was a surprise trip that they went on. Given their busy schedules, what they love the most is spending quality time with each other.

Sidharth and Kiara’s bond grew on the Shershaah set when they first met. The buzz around their relationship became strong after pictures from their secret getaway to South Africa in 2019 went viral. Solo pictures from a wildlife safari had fans speculating about a shared holiday. After a series of hints, eSidharth almost spilled the beans on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will soon be seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She is also likely to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3 but there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now. On the other hand, Sidharth was most recently seen in the Indian Police Force. He has Karan Johar’s production Yodha in his kitty.