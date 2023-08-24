Kiara Advani Struggles To Name 4 South States In Viral Video; Ram Charan In Splits; Netizens React

An old video of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan’s guest appearance on Rana Daggubati’s chat show is going massively viral on Reddit. Kiara and Ram have worked together in the 2019 Telugu action drama, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. During their appearance on the show, Rana tests Kiara’s general knowledge about South India since she has worked in a couple of movies down South.

In the video, shared on Reddit, Rana tells Ram, “There are a few actresses when they arrived her from the North, they didn’t even know Telugu was a language. I worked with such actresses.” To this, Kiara replies, “After Baahubali, I don’t think anybody who doesn’t know (about Telugu).”

Following this, Rana quickly quizzes Kiara whether she knows there are four South Indian states and languages. When Kiara says she does, Ram asks her to name them. “I do know. One is Telangana. Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka. Tamil Nadu.” However, she forgets to mention Kerala, leaving both Ram and Rana in splits.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “That should be 5 states, isn’t it? And 4 languages. Maybe he slipped up while asking the question.” Another one said, “They (Both these actors) put in effort to learn Hindi for the mass audiences. Similarly if you’re working there regularly you should at least be aware of the languages, I would certainly learn them because performing arts are a deeply personal profession. They’re not completely wrong in this, if another gender did it, it would be called brave and bold. Not saying she should be shamed or cancelled for this. Maybe this will be a help.”

Meanwhile, Kiara and Ram are set to share the screen space once again. The film has been getting delayed for various reasons. For unforeseen reasons, Shankar is currently working on two big films in parallel – Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Game Changer with Ram Charan. The adjustments and schedules for both films caused a huge delay.

In Game Changer, Ram is likely to essay the role of an IAS officer. The film will also feature Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in significant roles.