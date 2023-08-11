Kichcha Sudeep Records Statement In Defamation Case Against MN Kumar And NM Suresh

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. The superstar has impressed the audience with his fantastic acting abilities. He has amassed a huge fan following in South India, and people flock to theatres to watch his films. He has been a part of some Bollywood films as well. A few months ago, the Kannada actor filed a defamation lawsuit against two filmmakers named MN Kumar and NM Suresh in court. Now, the actor had come to court to record his statement regarding the case.

According to media reports, Kichcha Sudeep appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which was headed by Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani. In the statement given by the actor at the court, he stated that two filmmakers named MN Kumar and NM Suresh had made false accusations against him in the media. He added that many people have inquired about the matter, which has brought a lot of shame to his name.

Earlier, these producers had revealed in the media that they had incurred substantial losses after Kichcha Sudeep failed to meet his responsibilities towards a project that was signed between the actor and the producers. They also added that he had taken the initial fee for the film, which was supposed to commence its shoot after the release of Vikrant Rona. When this news went viral, Sudeep refuted them as rumours and filed a defamation case against the producers. He said, “I wouldn’t have survived in the industry for such a long period if I had committed mistakes. It becomes a contempt of court if I speak about the entire issue, let the court decide.”

During his statement to the court, Sudeep was also asked if he would drop the case if the producers apologised and were ready to come to a compromise, to which he refused to do so. He added that this would send the wrong message to other producers.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep will be next seen in a Tamil film tentatively titled #Kichcha46. The film is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the film in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, indicating that the film will have a pan-India release.