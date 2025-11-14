Kim Soo-Hyun Accuses Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Presenting ‘Fabricated Evidence’ Amid Dating Scandal | Korean News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 09:45 IST

The attorney also explained that such alleged fabricated evidence may be harmful for his client, Kim Soo-Hyun, and can even lead to his arrest.

Kim Soo-Hyun denies dating Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor.(Photo: Instagram)

South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now. He has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. While the matter is in court, both sides have levelled several allegations against one another so far. Now, the legal representative for actor Kim Soo-hyun has accused Kim Sae-Ron’s family of planning to release ‘fabricated evidence’.

“It appears that Attorney Ji-seok Boo, legal representative for Kim Sae-ron’s family, has agreed to be interviewed by an investigative journalism program on a major terrestrial broadcaster, which has been actively pursuing coverage since last week,” Kim Soo-Hyun’s attorney Go Sang-rok recently posted on the bulletin board of the YouTube channel ‘Korean Legal Titan.’

“Shortly after this news, certain individuals—reportedly close to Kim Sae-ron (including a so-called ‘fake aunt’)—have been spreading claims on social media that the family is now providing previously undisclosed materials to their legal representative,” the lawyer added.

The attorney further explained that such alleged fabricated evidence may be harmful for his client, Kim Soo-Hyun, and stated, “I believe these developments are a serious warning sign, indicating a high risk of a repeat offense—using fabricated materials as in the past to cause significant harm to Kim Soo-hyun.”

“The family and their representative have not responded to police requests for several months, and after evading receipt of the civil complaint filed in March, only accepted it in July—yet still failed to submit a response within the legally mandated timeframe. In this context, the claim that they are now unveiling ‘evidence that could overturn the situation’ is simply not plausible,” he said.

“If any materials that have not been submitted to the police or courts over the past eight months suddenly appear, this strongly suggests the possibility of fabrication. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) has already acknowledged shortcomings and delays in the investigation, and the case is currently being re-examined under an intensive investigative system. Should any fabricated evidence or further distribution of private information occur under these circumstances, it could immediately constitute grounds for arrest,” the lawyer concluded.

What Is The Controversy?

Kim Soo Hyun has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor. While the matter is still in court, the latter’s family made several allegations against Soo Hyun. However, Kim Soo Hyun previously held a press conference and addressed allegations. He said, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired.”

The actor also explained why he denied dating Sae Ron earlier, saying, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew.” Kim also denied accusations that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, saying, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time.”

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s career also went for a toss. His projects have been halted and brand deals have also been cancelled.

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published: November 14, 2025, 09:45 IST

News movies korean Kim Soo-Hyun Accuses Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Presenting ‘Fabricated Evidence’ Amid Dating Scandal