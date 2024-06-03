Kiran Rao Recalls Buying Car From Her Dad For Rs 1 Lakh: ‘Dad Said That’s The Only Way You’ll Save money’

Before Kiran Rao became a successful filmmaker, she worked as an assistant director on various projects, including the critically acclaimed film Lagaan. In a recent episode of the podcast Cyrus Says, Kiran Rao shared that her early days as an assistant director were tough.

When Kiran Rao first moved to Mumbai, she had to juggle multiple jobs to afford the high cost of living. She described her experience, saying that she worked freelance. “I was essentially a gig worker. I’d take on jobs as they came, working as long as they paid, then I’d scramble to find the next, all while stressing about whether my savings would last and if I could cover my rent,” she said.

She recalled buying her first car from her dad for Rs 1 lakh. She said, “I bought my car from my dad. He sold it to me for ₹1 lakh. Have you ever heard of that? My father was like, ‘This is the only way you will save money.’ We drove it from Bangalore to Mumbai on the newly-minted expressway.”

Not long back, Kiran Rao talked to NDTV about her love for movies and her relationship with ex-husband Aamir Khan. She mentioned Aamir’s humour and how they bonded over books. Kiran said, “Aamir oddly enough doesn’t watch enough films but he is just the kind of guy…He used to read a lot and he is very funny. We connected a lot on books. On retelling of incidents… He really used to crack me up a lot. Funny guy. I think we connected a lot on the kind of things that are important to us, just socially. Telling the kind of stories we want to tell. Why are we doing this. So it was more of that.”

Kiran Rao made her director debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2010, and after 14 years, Laapataa Ladies marked her directorial comeback.