KKR Squad IPL 2024: Complete Kolkata Knight Riders Team and Players List after IPL Auction 2024 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders etched their name in the record books of IPL as they broke their bank to secure the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a staggering Rs 24.75 crore – most expensive buy ever in the history of IPL.The Knight Riders had released Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur ahead of the auction, making it mandatory for them to draft in a lead pacer.Rs 1.35 CroreShreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy. Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep SIngh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib HussainKS Bharat (50 L), Chetan Sakariya (50 L), Mitchell Starc (24.75 Cr), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (20 L), Ramandeep Singh (20 L), Sherfane Rutherford (1.5 Cr), Manish Pandey (50 L), Mujeeb Rahman (2 Cr), Gus Atkinson (1 Cr), Sakib Hussain (20 L)Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, David Wiese, Arya Desai, N Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles23