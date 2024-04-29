KKR Vs DC: ‘He might get out’: Aakash Chopra wants Kolkata Knight Riders to try this strategy against Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his expert analysis and predictions for the upcoming Indian Premier League clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Monday.Chopra began by underlining the potential threat posed by Jake Fraser-McGurk at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals. Expressing intrigue about Kolkata’s strategy against the Australian talent, Chopra remarked on his Youtube channel:IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE “If we look towards Delhi, Jake Fraser-McGurk at the start…No team is bowling spin much there and I am saying you should. If you do that, you might be able to get the dreaded Australian batter out. Try at least, who knows he might get out.”Turning his attention to Delhi Capitals’ explosive batsman Rishabh Pant , Chopra emphasized the significance of containing him with spin bowling options like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine , stating:

“The second player is Rishabh Pant because he is batting like that… Here also, if Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine are there, who will handle spin? You will once again go towards Rishabh Pant.”

In terms of bowling strategy, Chopra highlighted the importance of young pacer Rasikh Salam in DC set-up, anticipating an enthralling battle against

KKR‘s formidable lineup:

“Spin might not work here, so I am thinking of Rasikh Salam as the third player for DC… The battle will be against proper fire this time because you will have Rinku (Singh), (Andre) Russell and Ramandeep (Singh) in the opposition.”

Continuing his analysis, Chopra emphasized the significance of Sunil Narine’s role in KKR’s lineup:

“You will have Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opposition. So let’s go towards Sunil Narine once again… Whether he scores runs or not in this match, he should take wickets.”

Chopra’s commentary adds to the anticipation surrounding the clash between KKR and DC at Eden as both teams look to go closer to the playoffs berths.