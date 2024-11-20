‘KL Rahul looks a bit down on confidence’: Former India cricketer ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

KL Rahul (Photo Source: X)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar voiced his concerns about KL Rahul’s position as opener for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia. The first Test is slated for November 22 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Manjrekar, in conversation with ESPNcricinfo, stated that Rahul’s recent form doesn’t inspire much confidence.

“It’s not like KL Rahul as an opening option is setting the stage on fire,” he said.

He further elaborated on his observation of Rahul’s current form.

“You’ve got to feel for him. I love him as a player and the kind of talent he has, but he looks a bit down on confidence. You don’t want someone like him batting at the top of the order because much of the tempo of the innings is set at the start with numbers 1, 2, and 3,” Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar proposed that Rahul would be a more suitable fit for the middle order, referring to his performance as No. 6 during India’s tour of South Africa.

“I’m going by KL Rahul for the work he’s done down the order. He was batting at No. 6 with a softer Kookaburra ball, and if he has to bat with the tailenders, I feel he will be terrific there. So, I see KL better used and more chances of him adding value to the team at that position,” he added.

Rahul’s readiness for the first Test came under scrutiny after he was hit on the elbow during a practice match simulation on Friday.

This incident forced him to cut his practice session short and miss the crucial training session on Saturday.

However, Rahul resumed practice on Sunday, participating in a three-hour session, seemingly recovered from the injury, although his batting seemed a bit off compared to his usual fluency.

His availability has become even more critical with Shubman Gill being ruled out of the Perth Test due to a thumb injury he picked up during slip catching practice.