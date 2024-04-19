শুক্রবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

KL Rahul reveals his most special moment with MS Dhoni ahead of LSG vs CSK | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৯, ২০২৪ ৩:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1713518046 photo



msid 109428538,imgsize 70730

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants‘ (LSG) captain KL Rahul fondly recalled some of the special moments he has spent with former Indian captain MS Dhoni ahead of his side’s clash with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Lucknow.
Speaking on a Star Sports video, Rahul acknowledged that Dhoni holds a special place in his heart and the entire nation, and his most cherished memory is that in all three formats he received his India cap from Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni is a special person for not only me but the whole country. The most special moment I shared with Dhoni was when I received caps for all the formats. I got all all my Test, one-day and T20 caps from him. He was the captain of the team, and just to receive that from his hand will be (at) top in the special moments. Then comes playing cricket with him, the wins and the losses.”

In the upcoming match 34 of IPL 2024, Rahul’s side will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. CSK, the reigning champions, currently stand third on the points table with eight points from six matches, while LSG hold the sixth position with six points from the same number of matches.

The two teams have a history of close encounters, with each winning one match and one being washed out in their previous three meetings. The match on Friday is expected to be another exciting contest, with fans wishing for another stellar show from MSD‘s bat.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Chattogram 19.04.2024
বাইক নিয়ে মহাসড়কে, কলেজ শিক্ষার্থী নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1713518046 photo
KL Rahul reveals his most special moment with MS Dhoni ahead of LSG vs CSK | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
mouni roy stopped talking to sandeep singh after sushant singh rajputs death 2024 04 1be42a47f504c9c822838c11a0fae4d8
Mouni Roy ‘Unfollowed’ Sandeep Singh After Sushant Singh Rajput Controversy: ‘She Didn’t Have Guts…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm israel attack on iran 2
ইসরাইলের ৩টি ড্রোন ধ্বংস, সুরক্ষিত ইরানের পারমাণবিক স্থাপনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
8FF8CF9E D4E8 46F5 B296 C7588907A160

সৌদিআরবের জাতীয় পতাকা অবমাননার অভিযোগে চার বাংলাদেশী গ্রেফতার

 20211008 165037

[১] আমিরাতে গোল্ডেন ভিসা পেলেন ভারতের গ্র্যান্ড মুফতি

 GuchCho University News Photo 21 01 2024

গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৮ মার্চ

 wm IU Main Gate new pic

ইসলামী বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় দিবসে উদ্বোধন হবে ‘ই-পেমেন্ট সেবা’

 wm bnp pfcjd cvdvjd nvdhj 750x563 1

আজ ঢাকাসহ ৩ মহানগর ও ১ জেলায় বিএনপির পদযাত্রা

 IMG 20240221 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইল পৌর মেয়রের লাইসেন্স বাণিজ্য, ১ হাজারের লাইসেন্স ২৫ হাজারে বিক্রি

 xian lockdown reuters

Covid-19 Pandemic May Become an Endemic in 2022

 pregnant

Viral News: এক রাতের জন্য সঙ্গীর সঙ্গে মিলন, 'মা' হলেন রূপান্তরিত বাবা… অবিশ্বাস্য হলেও সত্যি

 received 5625516040842402

মানবিক বাংলাদেশ সোসাইটিতে নতুন নেতৃত্ব

 wm CTG AL 22 Macrh 2022

চট্টগ্রাম নগর আ.লীগের সম্মেলন জুনে