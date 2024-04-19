KL Rahul reveals his most special moment with MS Dhoni ahead of LSG vs CSK | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants ‘ (LSG) captain KL Rahul fondly recalled some of the special moments he has spent with former Indian captain MS Dhoni ahead of his side’s clash with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Lucknow.Speaking on a Star Sports video, Rahul acknowledged that Dhoni holds a special place in his heart and the entire nation, and his most cherished memory is that in all three formats he received his India cap from Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni is a special person for not only me but the whole country. The most special moment I shared with Dhoni was when I received caps for all the formats. I got all all my Test, one-day and T20 caps from him. He was the captain of the team, and just to receive that from his hand will be (at) top in the special moments. Then comes playing cricket with him, the wins and the losses.”

In the upcoming match 34 of IPL 2024 , Rahul’s side will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. CSK, the reigning champions, currently stand third on the points table with eight points from six matches, while LSG hold the sixth position with six points from the same number of matches.

The two teams have a history of close encounters, with each winning one match and one being washed out in their previous three meetings. The match on Friday is expected to be another exciting contest, with fans wishing for another stellar show from MSD‘s bat.