সোমবার , ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩
Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Actress Zareen Khan

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ৪:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
zareen khan


Zareen has entered into an agreement with the event management company for participating in a function on the occasion of a religious festival in the city. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zareen has entered into an agreement with the event management company for participating in a function on the occasion of a religious festival in the city.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

An arrest warrant has also been issued against the former manager of the actress with whom the event management company coordinated in the matter, a city police official aware of the development said

A court in Kolkata on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan on charges of cheating a city-based event management company way back in 2018.

The arrest warrant has been issued following the charge sheet filed by the investigating officer in the complaint filed against her by the event management company for not appearing for a show scheduled in Kolkata in 2018 despite being paid Rs 12 lakh in advance for her appearance fees.

An arrest warrant has also been issued against the former manager of the actress with whom the event management company coordinated in the matter, a city police official  aware of the development said.

Zareen has entered into an agreement with the event management company for participating in a function on the occasion of a religious festival in the city.

It is learnt that the actress ignored notices one after another for appearance at the court. Finally the court issued the arrest warrant against her.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)



Source link

