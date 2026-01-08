Kriti Sanon Flies To Udaipur With Kabir Bahia For Sister Nupur’s Wedding To Stebin Ben | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 05:31 IST

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia arrive in Udaipur with family as Nupur Sanon prepares to marry longtime beau Stebin Ben in a grand wedding.

Wedding bells are ringing for Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, and the Sanon family has officially kicked off the celebrations. The actress is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, musician Stebin Ben, in a lavish wedding ceremony scheduled for January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Ahead of the much-anticipated nuptials, Nupur was spotted at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai, accompanied by her parents. The family appeared ready to jet off to Rajasthan for the pre-wedding festivities planned over the weekend. Stebin Ben was also seen at the airport, briefly posing for the cameras while keeping the outing low-key and intimate.

Joining the bride-to-be and her family was Bollywood star and sister of the bride, Kriti Sanon. Adding to the buzz, Kriti arrived alongside her rumoured partner Kabir Bahia. The duo walked in together and acknowledged the paparazzi with waves, choosing not to address any questions or speculation about their relationship.

All about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding

According to reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben will exchange vows on January 11 at the Fairmont Hotel in Udaipur. While initial buzz suggested an early January wedding, details later confirmed that the celebrations would take place over the upcoming weekend. The couple has planned three days of wedding festivities, featuring close family members and friends, after which they will return to Mumbai.

Following the Rajasthan celebrations, a private reception is expected to be hosted in Mumbai. The post-wedding event will reportedly be attended by family, close friends and select industry colleagues, making it a more intimate affair compared to the grand destination wedding.

The couple had earlier announced their engagement in a heartfelt social media post that quickly won over fans. Nupur had shared pictures from the dreamy proposal, where Stebin Ben went down on one knee in a beautifully choreographed setting. She famously described the moment as the ‘easiest yes’ of her life.

In the proposal visuals, performers were seen holding up the words “Will you marry me?” as Stebin popped the big question. One of the photos showed an emotional Kriti Sanon hugging her sister, while Nupur proudly flaunted her sparkling engagement ring. Another picture captured the couple beaming with joy, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.

